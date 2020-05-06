There will be no regional tournaments, and the Little League World Series has been canceled.
Local Little League officials are still holding out hope of an adjusted season — they’re just waiting for the go-ahead to play ball.
“We have no clue what we’re doing for Little League,” said Dana Palmer, the president of District 1 in Grand Junction. “We have (spoken) to the county commissioners, the mayor and the health department and they don’t have a clue when we can start playing. As I read stuff it looks like we might get to start in July. Maybe.”
When the coronavirus pandemic hit, Little League International shut down nation-wide until at least May 11. That date will come and go without teams on the field. Once local leagues are allowed to start, Little League has recommended two weeks of practice before games are played because so many kids have been inactive the past two months.
Palmer was talking with the various league presidents later Tuesday to see what feedback they were getting from parents and any ideas they have about playing.
If Mesa County’s re-opening plan continues, July 1 is the earliest groups of 50 or more can get together, but every stage is contingent upon no escalation in the amount of cases of coronavirus. Palmer said if keeping the community safe means a year without Little League, that’s a price she’s willing to pay.
“We don’t want another lockdown,” she said. “You don’t want to open up too soon and somebody gets sick, because then they’re going to blame you.”
Best case scenario, if practices can start in July, the leagues could play a summer/fall schedule.
“We could do a district tournament if we want to, but right now we have Delta and Three Rivers, which is Garfield County, and they’re not supposed to come to Grand Junction, so I don’t know what that looks like,” Palmer said. “Date-wise, we’re still in the air.”
The summer/fall schedule might not be ideal, with kids playing soccer or football in the fall. The leagues are prepared to refund fees for the season or carry them over to next spring, but they’re on the hook for operating expenses even if games aren’t being played. Those expenses are covered by registration fees, fundraisers (which have also been canceled) and concession sales.
“I know people are wanting refunds because some kids go to their dad’s in the summer and he doesn’t live here, so they’re gone (in late summer). I know some say we don’t want to play in July because we want to do a vacation, but I don’t know if people are going to go on vacations now,” Palmer said. “Some people are just wanting their money back because they need their money.”
The Little League presidents have agreed to take whatever precautions are necessary to play.
“One of the league presidents went to the county commissioners and put in specifics about kids having their own equipment, trying to social distance as much as they can,” Palmer said. “I know it’s hard in a dugout, but we’ll do the best we can and not have them sit right next to each other.
“I saw Korea was playing with masks and thought, that’s going to be hard. I have a hard time with them on with my glasses, so fielding a ball, that would be hard. Those are things we’re going to have to figure out, we’ll have hand sanitizers in the dugout. Those are the types of things we’re all willing to do, it’s just that you don’t know when.”
The longer the game is on hold, the greater the risk of kids losing interest in playing baseball or softball.
“That’s our hope, is that you don’t lose them permanently over this because it’s nobody’s fault,” Palmer said. “It just happened.”