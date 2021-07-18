Little League
Local teams compete in state
In the Colorado state Senior Baseball tournament Saturday in Thornton, Grand Mesa lost 7-5 to Arapahoe and plays an elimination game this morning.
In the Major Boys tournament at Monument Little League, Delta lost 20-2 to Tri Lakes and will look to stave off elimination Monday at 5:30 p.m.
In the Junior Boys tournament in El Jebel, Three Rivers won 19-1 over Academy and plays for the state title today at 10 a.m.
In the 8-9-10 Boys state tourney in Thornton, Three Rivers lost to South Boulder and will look to keep its season alive Monday at 6 p.m.
In Junior Softball in Thornton, Three Rivers won its first-round game and plays for the state championship this morning.
In the Major Girls tournament at Orchard Mesa, the host Orchard Mesa team lost 2-1 to Tri Lakes and will try to stay in contention today at 10 a.m.
In the Intermediate Baseball championship in Arapahoe, Delta lost 5-3 to South Boulder and plays an elimination game Monday.
American Legion Baseball
Gene Taylor’s loses pair of games
Gene Taylor’s American Legion team lost 12-1 to 4-Corners and 9-4 to the Parker Lightning at the Andenucio Tournament in Pueblo on Saturday.
Against 4-Corners, Gene Taylor’s only run came on a second-inning double by Luke Weaver that scored Cole Jones. The team was held to only three hits. Kade Bessert pitched six innings, striking out seven batters.
Gene Taylor’s bats found more success against the Parker Lightning, collecting 12 hits, led by Jesse Gadd’s three with Weaver and Bessert both recording two. However, the Lightning took a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and led the rest of the way.
In the second, Jadis Clemmer’s single scored Kade Bessert and Gadd’s line drive to center scored Weaver in the third inning.
In the fourth, Gene Taylor’s scored runs on a Nick Campbell sacrifice fly and a Drew Woytek single.