For Indians Hills Community College, baseball is about the little things and the results have been huge this year for the Iowa team.
With this being the first time the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series has been seeded, Indians Hills wasn’t bothered with being seeded 10th.
The Warriors defeated No. 1-seeded Crowder College (Mo.) 10-3 on Saturday by doing the little things and playing fundamentally sound baseball. Just like they have all year.
Good pitching, good defense, manufacturing runs and hitting only one long ball in the home-run friendly confines of Suplizio Field. But also only giving up one home run.
“I think we’re fun to watch and we talk a lot about that, just be fun for the fans to watch,” coach Matthew Torrez said.
The Warriors pushed five runs across in the first inning to take the early lead. The big inning started when CJ Castillo struck out but hustled to first when the pitch went to the backstop. After Castillo's heads-up play, a Tucker Ebest double, Noel Perez single, Pier-Olivier Boucher double, and a three-run home run by Ricardo Van Grieken gave Indians Hills that 5-0 lead.
“I’m not a home run guy, but it happened,” Van Grieken said with a grin.
Crowder entered the tournament having hit 110 home runs, and they got back into the game in the bottom of the second when Jeffry Mercado hit a three run blast over the left-field fence to cut the lead to 5-3.
Indian Hills right-hander Maddux Hoaglund settled into a groove from the point on, mixing up his pitches and keeping the power-hitting Roughriders guessing.
“It starts with having a lot of confidence in my defense, and the three-pitch mix keeps hitters off balance,” he said.
Maddux pitched 7 1/3 innings, gave up seven hits, three runs, struck out seven and walked one. All of his strikeouts came after the second inning.
Nick Marshall came in to pitch the final 1 2/3 innings, striking out four and giving up only one hit.
Crowder coach Travis Lallemand gave credit to Indian Hills and its style of baseball.
“Two things we knew about their team and they are as advertised. They are tough outs, good two-strike hitters and they put pressure on you, and that’s exactly what they did,” he said.
That pressure came in a variety of ways. The Warriors stole four bases, used three effective bunts and took full advantage of five Crowder errors.
Torrez said putting pressure on the opposing team is all by design.
“We push and drag (bunts), we steal some bases, if we get guys on base, we’re going to take advantage of those opportunities,” he said.
Lallemand also credited Hoaglund’s performance.
“He threw a heck of a game," Lallemand said. "You have to give credit where credit is due, he made pitches, he had a great three-pitch mix and did a really good job."
After nine runs over the first two innings, Hoaglund and his Crowder counterpart James Hicks turned the game in a bit of a pitching duel for the next four innings.
Hicks went seven innings and pitched out of three bases-loaded jams in the second, third and sixth innings.
The pesky Indians Hills hitters continued to make the game tough for the Roughriders.
Samual Fortier’s leadoff infield single and stolen base in the second led to a run on Ebest's RBI single.
In the sixth, Ebest, who was on base five times and scored three runs, was hit by a pitch. The 230-pound designated hitter then chugged all the way home from first when Perez drilled a double off the center-field wall to make the score 7-3.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever gone from first to third before, let alone first to home,” he said.
The Roughriders never really threatened to cut into the lead. Hoaglund faced four hitters in the fourth, three in the fifth, five in the sixth and had a 1-2-3 seventh inning.
Ebest again got things started for the Warriors' three-run eighth that put the game on ice.
After a single, he trotted to second on a wild pitch, then shuffled down to third on another wild pitch, and scored on a Boucher single.
A perfect bunt by Dave Janssen drove in another run.
This is the first trip to JUCO for Indian Hills since 2004 and Torrez is preaching the fun factor to his team.
“I just told them to really enjoy the ride,” he said. “The biggest thing right now is we’re enjoying it. We don’t feel any pressure, we just want to enjoy the ride but when the lights go on, we’re going to go to work.”
Crowder now plays in an elimination game today against Florence-Darlington Technical College (S.C.) and Indian Hills earned a day off with the win.