Nine Grand Valley BMX riders placed in the top eight in the final leg of the USA BMX National Series last weekend in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Aaron Blee, competing in the 17-20 Cruiser division, was second and Ian Westerman placed third in the 12 Cruiser division.
Taking fourth in the 8 Intermediate division was Talon Truelove, and Torin Farley was fifth in the 12 Intermediate class.
Mikaela Lixandru, who competed for Colorado Mesa’s national championship cycling team, was sixth in the Women’s Pro Open division, and Max Austin, another CMU cyclist, placed eighth in the 17-20 Cruiser division.
Three Grand Valley riders placed seventh in their respective classifications, Hope Montgomery (14 Novice), her father, Brian Montgomery (46-50 Novice), and Vivianne Merriam (7 Girls Expert).
More than 40 riders from the Grand Valley competed in the four-day event.
Several Grand Valley BMX riders finished the season ranked in the top 10 in their respective age classes: Kaleb McCain is No. 4 in both the 13 Cruiser and 13 Boys class; Steven Adams is No. 6 in the 21-25 Cruiser division; Merriam is No. 6 in the 7 Girls class; Westerman is No. 7 in 12 Cruiser, Blee is No. 10 in 17-20 Cruiser and Paxton Coon is No. 10 in 8 Cruiser.
The 2021 USA BMX National Series begins in January, with the Grand Mesa Nationals scheduled for June at Grand Valley BMX.