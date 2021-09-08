Vail Mountain High School dominated the Vail Mountain Invitational by nine strokes, with the Gore Rangers’ Tiki Jaffe and Steamboat Springs’ Colin Kagan both shooting 72 to tie for the individual top spot at Vail Golf Club.
Grand Junction (239) and Fruita Monument (240) finished fifth and sixth, respectively. Palisade (255) was 10th, Delta (265) was 12th, Cedaredge (266) was 13th, Rifle (274) was 14th and Meeker (309) was last in the 17-team field.
Grand Junction’s Maddox Lovato and Fruita’s Dillon Jones both shot 79 to tie for 11th as the top local finishers. Tiger duo Jack Kaul and Landon Scarbrough and Fruita’s Ky Korte all shot 80 to finish amongst a five-way tie for 16th. Delta’s Ethan Kappel shot 81 to tie Fruita’s Will Stewart and Grand Junction’s Kale Moore for 21st. Palisade’s Joe Morgan and Cedaredge’s Brysen Harris both shot 82 to tie Grand Junction’s Ben Coleman for 26th. Rifle’s top finisher was Broc Caldwell, who shot 84 to tie Fruita’s Kade Hayward for 35th.
Volleyball
The Class 4A No. 8 Montrose High School volleyball team continued its perfect start with a 25-22, 25-12, 25-13 win at Grand Junction on Tuesday night.
The Indians improved to 5-0 (1-0 Southwestern League). Leanna Clement had three aces, five blocks, 10 digs and five kills for the Tigers (3-7, 0-1 SWL). Jordan Brown had nine assists and 13 digs for Grand Junction.
Softball
Taylor Mosby, Melissa Carroll and Jordan Bauer all had two hits and starting pitcher Mikayla Talbott allowed only two hits and had four strikeouts as Palisade topped Eagle Valley 12-0 at Colorado Mesa University. The Bulldogs improved to 6-1 (2-0 Western Slope League).
The game lasted four innings as Palisade scored five runs in the first inning and seven more in the second for a 12-0 lead. Mosby, Bauer, Alicia Franco, Ashlyn Leeper and Anaiah Guajardo-Zarate each drove in one run for the Bulldogs.