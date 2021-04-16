Running
Girls on the Run hosting virtual 5K
Girls on the Run is back to in-person training with 600 girls in grades 3-8 and is planning a end-of-program on-site 5K.
Community runners can support the program by joining the spring virtual 5K, which will take the place of two in-person 5Ks this spring.
Runners interested in the spring virtual 5K can enter for $50 for a family of four, $15 for an individual and $10 for a runner's dog. The virtual 5K is May 12-19. For more information or to register, go to gotrwesterncolorado.org.
Special Olympics
Sponsors sought for local events
Special Olympics Colorado is seeking sponsorships for several local events. The state games will not be held this summer in Grand Junction, but several regional events are planned, with sponsorships and vendor booths available.
A track and field meet at Stocker Stadium is set for May 2; softball practices are in June and July with the Western Region tournament on July 11 at Canyon View Park; a regional track meet is June 12 at the CMU track; the cycling regional is July 10 at Grand Junction Motor Speedway; a regional bocce tournament is July 11 at Canyon View; bowling is Oct. 2 in Craig and Oct. 9 at Orchard Mesa Lanes; flag football is in October or November at a site to be determined in Grand Junction or Montrose; and the Fall Harvest Gathering Fundraiser dinner and coach appreciation is in November.
Anyone interested in sponsorships for any event should contact Michelle Pewters at mpewters@specialolympicsco.org or at 720-359-3124.
JUCO World Series
Anthem auditions accepted until May 7
Auditions to perform the national anthem at the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series will be conducted virtually.
Those wanting to audition should go to jucogj.org and click on the audition link or go to the JUCO Facebook page to upload an audition tape.
For questions, email JUCOanthem2021@gmail.com. Submissions will be taken until May 7.
Baseball
Seasonal jobs available for GJ Rockies
The Grand Junction Rockies have several seasonal jobs available.
The club has openings for concessions, ushers, security, ticket sales, information booth, merchandise sales, an official scorer, video producer and video board operator.
The 48-game home season runs from June to early September.
For information, call the Rockies front office at 970-255-7625 or stop by the office at Suplizio Field, 1315 North Avenue.