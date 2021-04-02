College Lacrosse
Mavericks rout Grizzlies at home
Fifteen players scored at least one goal Thursday at Maverick Field as the No. 25 Colorado Mesa women's lacrosse team rolled to a 24-1 RMAC victory over Adams State.
The Mavericks (3-3, 2-0 RMAC) built an 18-1 halftime lead and got hat tricks from Amber Wennerstrom and Kiley Davis. Five more players scored two goals each — Peyton Ivey, Ashton Whittle, Ella Dillon, Melanie Evans and Taylor Jakeman. Evans and Xcaret Salvador had three assists each.
Adelaine Charlesen made three saves for the victory — CMU out-shot the Grizzlies (0-2, 0-2) 34-7.
College Soccer
CMU games at Regis postponed
The Colorado Mesa men's and women's soccer games at Regis on Thursday were postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Regis programs.
The Mavericks' women's team was warming up on the field when the games were called off less than an hour before the noon start. No makeup dates have been determined.
College Volleyball
Fans can attend RMAC tourney
Fans will be allowed to attend next week's RMAC volleyball tournament at Brownson Arena. Attendance will be capped at 450 spectators per session.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for seniors, children and students and are available online only on the conference's tournament website: https://rmacsports.org/tournaments/?id=188
Colorado Mesa, ranked No. 2 in the nation, is the top seed in the tournament and plays Colorado Christian at 5 p.m. on Thursday in the opening match of Session 2, followed by Colorado School of Mines and Regis at 7:30 p.m.
Session 1 begins at 11 a.m. with Western Colorado facing CSU-Pueblo, followed by South Dakota Mines playing Metro State at 1:30 p.m. Doors open one hour before the first match of each session.
The semifinals begin at 5 p.m. on April 9, with the championship match at 6 p.m. on April 10.
College Track & Field
Mesa's Torres, Purnell earnawards
Tony Torres knows he'll be in the NCAA Division II national outdoor championships after his altitude-adjusted time of 3 minutes, 41.84 seconds in the 1,500 meters last week in the Maverick Open.
Torres was selected the RMAC men's track athlete of the week for that accomplishment, and Spencer Purnell chosen the men's field athlete of the week.
Purnell, like Torres, set a school and track record during the Maverick Open. He provisionally qualified for nationals with a triple jump of 49 feet, 4 1/4 inches.
The CMU men are ranked No. 15 in the nation, its highest ranking in program history, and the women's team is ranked No. 17.