Prep Volleyball
State tourney moved to May 10-11
The Colorado High School Activities Association has moved the dates and the venue for the state volleyball tournament.
The tournament was scheduled to be played May 10-11 at the NORCO Volleyball Facility in Loveland, but will now be played May 12-13 at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs.
Changing health variances will allow more fans to attend the tournament in Colorado Springs, so CHSAA decided to move the tournament to the World Arena, which hosted the state basketball tournament. The Broadmoor is being used as a COVID-19 vaccination site and not available until May 12-13.
Crowd capacity and tournament formats will be announced when they are finalized.
College Softball
Mavericks' Doumer, Adair are RMAC player, pitcher of week
Brooke Doumer's three-home run game Sunday tied a Colorado Mesa program record and helped the senior center fielder earn RMAC player of the week honors.
Doumer hit .667 in the Mavericks' series against CU-Colorado Springs, going 8 for 12 and hitting four home runs. The three home runs she hit in the first game Sunday tied the record set by Kelly Adams Reece, now a CMU assistant coach. They came on consecutive at-bats, and she hit them out to all three fields. Doumer scored 10 runs and drove in seven in the four games, walked four times and stole four bases.
Paige Adair was selected the pitcher of the week after winning two games and striking out 15 batters in 16 2/3 innings. Adair fanned 10 in the opening game of the series and allowed the Mountain Lions to hit .186 against her, pitching in three of the four games.
Junior College Baseball
Wabash Valley still No. 1 in poll
Wabash Valley remained No. 1 in this week's NJCAA Division II baseball poll.
The Warriors (34-2) received seven first-place votes and 176 points in the weekly poll.
Walters State is No. 2 with a 42-2 record. Third-ranked Central Arizona (37-3) received the other two first-place votes that were cast.
San Jacinto College-North (37-10) and Crowder College (38-4) round out the top five.
College Baseball
CMu remains atop Div. II rankings
Colorado Mesa retained its No. 1 national ranking this week in the Collegiate Baseball Division II poll.
The Mavericks (24-2) received 240 votes, with the University of Tampa (12-2) second with 232, followed by Central Missouri (27-4), West Texas A&M (29-4) and Angelo State (24-5).