JUCO World Series
National anthem singer videos will be accepted until May 7
Performers have until May 7 to submit audition videos to sing the national anthem at the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
There will be no in-person auditions this year, but those wanting to perform can upload a video either to the JUCO Facebook page or on the tournament website, jucogj.org. There, performers will fill out an information sheet and upload their video.
Auditions are open to all singers, soloists and groups. For questions about the audition process, email JUCOanthem2021@gmail.com.
College Soccer
Mavs' Brown is RMAC goalkeeper of year for second straight season
With a 5-0-1 record and five shutouts to his credit, Brendan Brown was selected the RMAC men's goalkeeper of the year for the second straight season.
Brown, a senior from Cambridge, United Kingdom, allowed only one goal this season, with 13 saves and a .929 saves percentage.
Ethan Anderson, a junior midfielder, is one of three players sharing defensive player of the year honors. Anderson helped the Maverick defense allow only 35 shots during the regular season, 16 on goal.
First-year coach Jon Fridal was voted coach of the year after leading CMU to the No. 1 seed in this week's conference tournament. The Mavericks were predicted to finish third in the preseason voting of conference coaches.
Forward Alec Fronapfel, midfielder Daisuke Takanaka, Anderson and Brown all made the all-RMAC first team, with defender Isa Trujillo on the honorable mention team.
College Tennis
Mesa men, women lose in Pacific West Conference tournament
Colorado Mesa was shut out Thursday by top-seeded Azusa Pacific, ranked No. 7 in the nation, 4-0 in the quarterfinals of the men's Pacific West Conference tennis tournament in Surprise, Arizona.
The Mavericks lost two close doubles matches, with Christian Albrechtsen and Tyler Landen losing 7-5 at No. 1 and Moises Cure and Thiago Nejm losing 7-6 at No. 3.
Albrechtsen lost his No. 1 singles match and Steven Howe lost at No. 2, putting Azusa Pacific one match from clinching the dual. Jandre van Wyk dropped his No. 5 singles match 6-4, 6-3 to put CMU into today's consolation round against Point Loma.
The women's team was eliminated in a 4-2 loss to Hawaii-Hilo in the first round of consolation.
CMU won the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles matches to claim that team point, and Julianna Campos won her No. 6 singles match 6-0, 6-2 to put the Mavs up 2-0. Hawaii-Hilo came back to win at No. 3 and No. 5 singles to tie the dual.
Maike Waldburger and Carolena Campos took their No. 2 and No. 4 singles matches, respectively, to a third set before losing, clinching the match for Hilo. Issy Coma was leading her No. 1 singles match 3-0 in the third set when play was stopped.