Swimming & Diving
CMU sending 17 to nationals
Nine Colorado Mesa swimmers will join eight divers at the Division II championships March 17-20 in Birmingham, Alabama.
Mahmoud Elgayar will swim in the 100-yard and 200-yard breaststroke for the men’s team, along with Matheus Laperreire in the 200 freestyle and Ben Sampson in the 100 backstroke.
Lily Borgenheimer will lead the women’s contingent, swimming in the 200 individual medley, the 100 breaststroke and 200 breaststroke. Lauren White qualified in the 200 free, 100 back and 200 back, with Elsa Heubsch making the field in the 100 and 200 backstroke. Katerina Matoskova qualified in the 500 free and 200 back, Robyn Naze in the 1,650 free, Lauren White in the 200 free, 200 back and 100 back, and Kelsea Wright in the 200 free.
Swimmers can enter any other event in which they've achieved a B cut time, and can combine their qualified swimmers into relay teams — the men's team plans to have one of their divers swim on relay teams, provided they get through the pre-qualifying round into the main draw.
Four-time national diving champion Ammar Hassan will go for another sweep of the 1-meter and 3-meter championship, with Chandler Livingston, Tanner Belliston and Isaiah Cheeks also qualifying for the men’s team. Four women’s divers, Natalya Dahlke, Kaylee Eakman, Jolynn Harris and Ali Lange, will also dive in the preliminary round.
Track & Field
Mavericks qualify five, plus relay
Five individuals and the women’s 4x400-meter relay qualified for the NCAA Division II indoor championships this weekend in Birmingham, Alabama.
Justin Thompson will compete in the high jump and Tony Torres will run the mile for the Mavericks’ men’s team. Sierra Arceneaux qualified for the women’s 200 meters, along with Josie Coffey in the high jump, Mica Jenrette in the pentathlon and the relay team of Jill Payne, McKenna Molder, Arceneaux and Jenrette.