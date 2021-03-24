College Baseball
Morris repeats as pitcher of week
Colorado Mesa’s Andrew Morris threw another complete game last weekend in a 7-4 victory over CU-Colorado Springs and on Tuesday was selected the RMAC pitcher of the week for the second week in a row.
Morris, a sophomore right-hander, allowed four runs on eight hits, walked one and struck out 14. He didn’t allow a run after the fourth inning in the nine-inning game.
It’s the second straight week Morris has been the pitcher of the week. He’s 2-0 with a 2.34 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 23 innings for the second-ranked Mavericks (12-2, 9-1 RMAC), who host Regis and Adams State in a conference pod this weekend.
College Volleyball
Two Mavs earn RMAC accolades
Kerstin Layman and Sabrina VanDeList led the No. 2 Colorado Mesa volleyball team to three wins last week and were selected the RMAC defensive player and setter of the week, respectively.
Layman, a junior libero, had 44 digs and had only one receiving error in 47 attempts, and VanDeList, a freshman setter, had 55 assists and 29 digs in victories over Westminster and Adams State.
Colorado Mesa (12-0, 9-0 RMAC) leads the conference power rating with a score of 16.89, with Metro State second at 15.90. The team with the highest power rating at the end of the regular season will host the conference tournament April 8-10.
College Lacrosse
Mavericks lose to Indianapolis
Seven different players scored goals Tuesday for Colorado Mesa’s women’s team in an 18-7 loss to the University of Indianapolis.
The Mavericks (1-3) gave up 10 first-half goals to fall behind 10-5 against the Greyhounds (6-0) and were out-shot 57-20.
CMU’s beach volleyball team lost 4-1 to Concordia University-Irvine and 5-0 to No. 19 Long Beach State in Irvine, California.
Sabrina VanDeList and Ashton Reese won their against Concordia 21-19, 21-9, their fourth victory of the season.