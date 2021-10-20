Crystle Querol shot back-to-back rounds of 4-over-par 76 to place 18th in the Nick Turner Invitational in Albuquerque, N.M., to wrap up the fall season for the Colorado Mesa women's golf team.
The Mavericks finished eighth with a two-day score of 621, but were seven strokes higher overall from the first round.
Cassidy Phelan tied for 25th with rounds of 78-76, Elly Walters struggled in the second round, shooting an 85 after a first-round 74, and tied for 41st after being tied for 13th after Monday's first round. Myranda Kotlowski tied for 43rd and Brandy McClain tied for 54th.
College Soccer
CMU's Morales, Anderson earn RMAC player of the week awards
Fernando Morales and Ethan Anderson led the No. 11 Colorado Mesa men's soccer team to a pair of victories last week and were voted the conference players of the week.
Morales, a freshman forward, scored two goals and had one assist and was selected the offensive player of the week, with Anderson, a junior defender, played all but 10 minutes in the two games and recorded a pair of assists. He was voted the defensive player of the week after helping the Mavericks record a pair of shutouts.
Etc.
Patners auctioning Broncos tickets ahead of Thursday's game
Mesa County Partners is auctioning off a pair of club level tickets to three upcoming Broncos games. Proceeds from the auction will benefit Partners and the youth of Mesa County.
Bidding is now open for the tickets, which will be for games on Dec. 12 (Lions), Dec. 19 (Bengals) and Chiefs (Jan. 9). To bid on the tickets, go to www.mesapartners.auctionanything.com. Winning bids will be announced Thursday during Denver's game at Cleveland at Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Dr., Suite 100.