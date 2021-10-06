Connor Durant allowed only one goal and made nine saves for the Colorado Mesa men's soccer team last week and on Tuesday was selected the RMAC goalkeeper of the week.
The redshirt junior recorded one shutout, his fifth of the season, and made a season-high seven saves in the Mavericks' 1-0 victory over No. 19 CSU-Pueblo. He then had two saves in a 3-1 victory, his eighth win in goal, two days later against CU-Colorado Springs. The Mavericks are 8-2, 2-0 in RMAC play.
College Golf
Mesa men finish third in Pueblo
Back-to-back rounds of 280 led the Colorado Mesa men's golf team to a third-place finish in the Samuel Proal Invitational at Pueblo Country Club.
The 560 is the best 36-hole team total in program history.
Peter Grossenbacher tied for sixth place after a second-round 3-under-par 69 on Tuesday to finish at 4-under 138. Yael Chahin shot even-par 71 on Tuesday and placed 15th with a two-round score of 150. Ethan Bishop tied for 19th at 141, also shooting a second-round 71, with Timmy Cavarno tying for 35th at 145 and Chris Tarmet tied for 56th at 148.
College Athletics
Tickets available for Steak and Crab Fest
Tickets for the Saturday's Colorado Mesa wrestling Steak and Crab Fest fundraiser are on sale at CMUMavericks.com/tickets or by contacting a member of the men's or women's wrestling team. Tickets are $75 or $700 for a book of 10 for the all-you-can-eat meal of steak, crab, baked potatoes and more. Beer and soft drinks are included.
The event is from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday at Lincoln Park, followed by CMU's football game against Adams State.