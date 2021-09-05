Local briefs, Sept. 4, 2021 Sep 5, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Prep FootballHeadlineFans have another option to purchase tickets online for the Fruita Monument-Grand Junction football game on Sept. 10. Text “Tix” to 970-900-1952. All tickets for District 51 events must be purchased online. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Football Ticket Sport Fan Option Prep Game Events Recommended for you More from this section Notebook: LeBeauf has two interceptions for Boise State defense Badie's time: The running back is now Missouri's go-to in the backfield Red Report: Huskers hosting one official visitor; looking for OL consistency; Fordham's 'real-life issues' Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses High Q Rockies 844-420-3265 Website Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 970-434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 970-609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 970-399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 970-285-9307 Website Find a local business Sponsored Content A new home for heart health Protect our river water Taking a life back Taking the needed steps What does human trafficking mean?