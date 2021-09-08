High School Football
Fruita-GJ game moved to 6 p.m.
Friday night's football game between Fruita Monument and Grand Junction has been moved up one hour to a 6 p.m. kickoff at Stocker Stadium.
To purchase tickets, text "Tix" to 970-900-1952. All District 51 ticket sales are being sold electronically. Fans can still buy tickets through the District 51 website, D51schools.org.
College Soccer
Mavs' Durant wins RMAC weekly award
Connor Durant's first two collegiate starts in goal for the Colorado Mesa men's soccer team were shutout victories and earned the junior the RMAC goalkeeper of the week award.
Durant made 12 total saves in wins over Texas Permian Basin and Texas A&M International in the Mavericks' Kick Off Weekend.
Senior midfielder Chris Boyd was selected the defensive player of the week, leading the defense to the back-to-back shutouts. He also had two assists, including one that resulted in Alec Fronapfel's overtime game-winner.
The Mavericks moved up five spots Tuesday in the United Soccer Coaches Division II national rankings to No. 16.