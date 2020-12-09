The Class 4A Western Slope Conference on Tuesday unveiled its all-conference team for the 2020 football season.
Most of the the top honors — MVP (Cael Porter), Offensive Player of the Year (Jack Hanenburg) and Coach of the Year (Jaron Cohen) — went to Ponderosa.
Players from the Grand Valley earned some honors as well. Fruita Monument’s Armony Trujillo was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year after racking up 66 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble. He was also selected as a first-team running back after running for 789 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Montrose senior right tackle Colten Bruggeman was chosen as Lineman of the Year. Fellow Indian senior Jake Green, the team’s kicker, is the Special Teams Player of the Year.
Fruita assistant Andrew Decker is one of the two Assistants of the Year in the conference.