In football, the quarterback gets too much of the credit when things go right and too much of the blame when things go haywire.
For high school football teams, the importance of the player under center is magnified. Teammates feed of a veteran signal-caller’s confidence. Having an experienced starting quarterback is even more important this season, with COVID-19 shortening the fall season to six games.
The four District 51 schools all have varying degrees of experience under center.
The only returning starting quarterback for any of the District 51 schools is Fruita Monument’s Kade Bessert. The senior was the Wildcats’ starter last season, accounting for 921 yards of offense (569 passing, 352 rushing) and 16 total touchdowns (11 on the ground).
“Being able to have a kid that you can depend on short notices is great at this point because we haven’t had a lot of that springtime and summertime to be able to put a lot of things in,” Fruita coach Cameron Ross said. “He’s got a lot of knowledge from our offense from the years that he’s been here, so we rely on him quite a bit to lead out there on the field.”
The Wildcats are 2-2 (0-2 4A Western Slope Conference), but both losses — to Montrose and Ponderosa — were winnable. Fruita lost both games by a combined eight points, coming up short on a 2-point try to win against the Indians and leading by a touchdown at halftime against the Mustangs.
With two games still to play for a playoff spot — one rival Grand Junction and one against Palmer Ridge, one of the state’s strongest football powers — Fruita believes it has the quarterback to turn its fortunes around.
“I’m more confident in my abilities,” Bessert said. “There’s no pressure to perform. I can just come out, have fun and compete at a high level ... I can do a lot more this year. The coaches have more confidence in me. I have more confidence in myself. Everybody else has more confidence in me. Things are clicking well. We’re doing good. We just need to figure some things out.”
So far this season, Bessert has continued to display the balance that earned him the quarterback job last year, although he hasn’t had to carry the load for the offense. He’s thrown for 265 yards and two touchdowns and run for 10 yards and two touchdowns in four games.
His poise, not his stats, makes his coach a believer.
“I think the way he throws the ball is better this year,” Ross said. “He’s really been working on that. He’s also understanding what we’re trying to accomplish with the offense. Being able to see that on the field and relay that back to us, it’s one of those things where we talk to him quite a bit.
“When you have a senior quarterback who’s got that kind of experience, it’s a good relationship on the sideline where you get to talk about what’s happening and what to do on the next series.”
Bessert isn’t the only quarterback in the valley with experience under center.
Palisade’s Gabe Harrison is in his first year as the Bulldogs’ starting QB, but he gained experience running the offense last season. When starter Cam Tucker went down with an injury, Harrison stepped in for three games.
“That definitely got me a feel for how fast-paced the game is and how to take control of a team, especially at the varsity level,” Harrison said. “Those games where Cam was out and I got to see what it was like to be put in those footsteps definitely helped me mentally prepare for this season ahead of me.”
As a junior, Harrison didn’t have great passing numbers, especially in a run-oriented offense like Palisade’s. However, he showed his poise as a runner with 69 carries for 326 yards and four touchdowns.
As a senior starter, he’s been even more prolific on the ground. He’s only thrown 11 passes during the team’s 3-1 start, completing three for 32 yards and one touchdown. However, he’s been the Bulldogs’ best runner this season by far, leading the team in carries (67), yards (357) and touchdowns (five). Friday night, Harrison shifted to running back with the Bulldogs short at that position.
Palisade coach Joe Ramunno believes Harrison benefited from being forced into action last year.
“I think any time you get time like that with a crew, it’s instrumental in developing,” Ramunno said. “It’s never easy with this. I think Gabe’s taken the bull by the horns. He’s got some things that we have to work around and do, but he gives us some really good things. He runs the ball extremely hard and leads this team, so those are really positive aspects.”
While Fruita and Palisade can rely on experienced quarterbacks this season, Central and Grand Junction are breaking in new signal-callers.
The Warriors have struggled this season, but they see some promise in sophomore quarterback Devin Hickey, who has completed more than 50% of his passes this season for more than 300 yards.
The Tigers are replacing AJ Mariz, a good running quarterback, with Peyton Brock. The junior has passed for 350 yards and two touchdowns this season for Grand Junction. Brock, who had changed positions before this past offseason, was asked by new coach Ed Johnson to return under center as the team’s starter.
“It’s been really fun,” Brock said. “I’ve done a lot of scanning the field and slowing things down a little bit. Becoming a leader and controlling the team is basically what I’m trying to learn how to do ... I’m getting better. I practice five days a week and work on the weekends, as well.”
Both Grand Junction and Central are still seeking their first win this season and the shortened six-game season means no margins for error and far less time to develop and find a groove.
“There’s probably a lot more pressure on him,” Johnson said last week of. “In a 10-game season, we’d be preparing for our fourth game. We’d be figuring some things out. This would be the time when we would have some things get fixed and he’d have some success. Now, we’re kinda like, ‘All right, last half of the season, we’ve got three games to go.’
“I’m sure it’s a little bit more pressure on him, but I’m sure it’s something he can handle.”