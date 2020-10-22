The Colorado High School Activities Association, along with ColoradoPreps.com and MaxPreps, released its list of all-state prep golfers Wednesday, with some appearances from Western Slope schools.
In Class 4A, along with making the all-state first team, Montrose's Jordan Jennings was selected as the Player of the Year. Two Indian teammates, Jake Legg and Noah Richmond, were selected as honorable mentions.
Fruita Monument had two players selected as 5A honorable mentions: Kade Hayward and Josh Stouder.