What do Palisade High School’s Stevie Reynolds, Grand Junction High School’s Jared Hanks, and Fruita Monument High School’s Lila Dere and Ella Dillon all have in common?
All four have signed to play for one of Colorado Mesa University’s sports teams next spring.
Something else they have in common: Their high school careers have possibly ended abruptly.
The past few days have seen a national and global wave of sports cancellations because of the COVID-19 coronavirus. March Madness was canceled. The NBA, NHL and MLS suspended their seasons. The MLB canceled spring training and pushed the start of its season back.
Thursday, Colorado prep sports were affected when the Colorado High School Activities Association announced all spring sports would be suspended until at least April 6.
“Honestly, this is devastating,” Dillon said. “I feel so incredibly bad for the athletes and coaches involved in this, especially the ones who know this is their last year of playing. Being that there are a lot of things still up in the air, I’m nervous for what’s to come.”
Lacrosse is the only sport Dillon plays and she does it well, scoring 114 goals in her career at Fruita, — including 71 tallies last season. She also had 25 of her 37 assists last season.
However, for her and other seniors on the team, the rest of the semester is filled with uncertainty.
“Along with many other athletes, I’m confused as to what the remainder of our season will look like as far as rescheduling games,” Dillon said. “I understand this matter might be for the best, but my heart goes out to the athletes who have worked so hard and are getting their season taken away.”
Dere recently concluded her basketball career as the Wildcats advanced to the Class 5A Great 8 in Denver. Dere averaged 13.6 points per game this season for Fruita, but the senior’s star shines even brighter on the soccer pitch.
She scored 33 goals as a junior to increase her career total at the prep level to 67, which works out to an average of just under two goals per game.
The only upside about the spring sports situation for her, she said, is that she has more of a breather after the basketball team’s postseason run.
“I’m really bummed about it,” Dere said. “It’s my senior year and every athlete wants to go out with a bang senior year... I mean, I’m worried we might not come back at all to finish it! I’m just gonna keep lifting and training on my own to be ready for coming back.
“Thankfully, I do have Mesa to look forward to, but high school season is just so special and I’m really worried that us seniors won’t get a last go at it.”
The Grand Junction and Palisade baseball teams briefly got some action in Thursday, even after learning about the suspension of spring sports.
Both teams took the field for their respective season openers, knowing they could also serve, in the worst-case scenario, as their season finales.
“My initial thought was just shock,” Reynolds said. “I didn’t think it was going to get this big at all. When they told me, we had a game against Heritage, it was around 11. We were hitting at our home field, just getting ready and warming up and stuff. (Palisade Athletic Director Gregg Hawkins) came out and told us and I was just shocked.”
The Bulldogs’ senior is hitting .426 for his career and had three hits, three RBI and two runs in Palisade’s two games Thursday.
He hopes those aren’t his final career stats.
“My friends, all these other seniors who aren’t going on to play college baseball, we could have possibly played our last game and that’s just it,” Reynolds said. “That’s the last time I get to play with all my teammates who have been with me for four years. I’m pretty sad about it.”
His future teammate, Hanks, is likewise a one-sport athlete, as both exclusively stick to the diamond.
Hanks has hit .389 in his career with 20 extra-base hits, 35 RBI and 27 runs scored. He’s concerned about his prep career’s standing like all his fellow athletes, but he also believes the suspension is truly in everyone’s best interest.
“I know that what’s going on seems pretty detrimental, but at the same time, we don’t know too much about it,” Hanks said. “I think everything that’s going on, certain organizations are taking the right precautions, such as the NCAA and the NBA and so on... I’m still going to go out onto the field and practice. The only things I’ll miss are actual games and live pitching.”
Should April roll around with no improvement to the situation, Hanks and others will do what they can to keep the spirit of their sport going in the Grand Valley.
Even though teams aren’t allowed to practice in an official capacity, athletes may use the time to work together anyway.
“Me and my seniors, we’re just gonna keep playing ball,” Hanks said. “If that means calling kids from other schools to practice with them or have some kids throw to us, we’ll keep the game going as best as we can since CHSAA (suspended) all spring sports.”