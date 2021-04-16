Each week, Megan Remec comes up with a fun, get-the-juices flowing competition for the Colorado Mesa women’s soccer team during the final practice before game day.
Last week: Grand Junction vs. The World.
“All the Grand Junction girls were on the same team, and they won,” the Mavericks’ first-year coach said. There are a half-dozen players from District 51 schools on the Mavericks’ roster.
“They have a lot of pride in this area and a lot of talent. The whole state of Colorado, women’s soccer is very strong and I think this area at times can get overlooked. ... There’s a lot of pride and I think these guys kind of embody that.”
The “these guys” Remec was referring to are Lila Dere and Lexi Newton, who come from opposite ends of the Grand Valley and are leading the Mavericks (5-3-1, 3-2-0 RMAC) into the RMAC Tournament next week.
Pairings are expected to be announced today, but the Mavs will likely be at home Tuesday against Fort Lewis, a team they tied 1-1 in a nonconference game the second game of the season.
In the past six games, Dere, a freshman from Fruita Monument, has shown why she was the leading scorer in the state as a high school junior, scoring an RMAC-leading seven goals.
She’s also first in shots (44), shots on goal (19) and game-winning goals (four), and third in total points (14).
In the Mavs’ first three games, Dere was 0 for 12 on shots, five of which were on goal. Since then, she’s hit seven goals on 14 shots on goal (32 total shots) and is now scoring 43% of the time when she puts a shot on net.
A fierce competitor, Dere is thriving on the pressure that comes with playing for her hometown university with a background of a goal-scoring machine.
“There’s always pressure but I like the pressure,” she said. “I mean, why not have pressure? I was kind of frustrated at the beginning of the season because I did have goals for myself and I’m not meeting them still, but at least it’s picked up from where I started off, so I can only get better.”
Newton is the epitome of the set-up player who does whatever is necessary to win. A midfielder, she can also play at the top of the Mavericks’ attack. She did that last weekend, scoring one goal and assisting on one by Dere in CMU’s 3-1 victory over Westminster that locked up a playoff spot.
Having the fall to get to know one another has been a boon for the Mavericks, especially the younger players, and Remec, who was hired in early November, has the players fully behind her.
“We spent a lot of time together in the fall working things out, getting to know how each other plays, so it was really nice to have the fall to kind of build the chemistry,” said Newton, a junior from Palisade who is tied for second on the team with two goals and second in the RMAC with four assists, two leading to goals by Dere.
“It’s really comforting and builds the team’s confidence when Coach says, ‘This is what you need to do,’ and you do it and you score. Like, if you follow her directions you will probably win. It’s nice to have a good coach.”
Remec was quick to say it doesn’t always work out that way, but she does like how the Mavericks have banded together in her first season, and how the two local standouts are helping lead the way.
“Lexi in particular has played multiple positions on the field so her versatility is a big piece to our success. She’s able to play in the midfield, she went up top on Sunday against Westminster and was able to score a goal from that position, so her versatility has allowed us to play her in difference places.
“Lila’s gotten to be on the end of being in really good position to get the ball consistently and then that’s on her, her talent and her drive, to finish those (scoring chances).
“I see her out there early before practice with a bag of balls, striking balls. The one she hit against Metro she was out (the morning of the game) working on it. I think both of these players have brought a mentality and a drive that’s worked out for them to put us in this position.”
Dere’s shot against Metro State came from the top of the box in the 74th minute, and at first appeared to be sailing high. It then curled into the top corner for a 1-0 victory.
Her drive didn’t come easy — Dere begged her dad not to make her play soccer when he signed her up at the age of 6.
“I cried and I cried and I cried and then I played one game and absolutely loved it and it’s been my favorite sport since,” she said. “I don’t know what I wanted to play, I just didn’t want to play soccer. … I was scared of getting hit in the face with the ball.”