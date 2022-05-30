Garfield Grumble

May 28

Place Name Age Time

1 Brenie Boettcher 59 47:34

2 Ian Rogers 28 53:39

3 Mike Burnham 47 1:00:01

4 Buzz Burrell 70 1:00:09

5 Levi Hamer 29 1:01:24

6 Caden Klein 19 1:02:22

7 Brian Johnson 52 1:02:41

8 Matt Johnson 54 1:03:37

9 Taryn Ceglowski 23 1:04:53

10 David Fay 53 1:05:04

11 Joel Homan 41 1:05:09

12 Nick Jorenby 23 1:06:48

13 Mark Waltermire 58 1:11:57

14 Nick Andrews 43 1:12:05

15 Ernie Langelier 70 1:12:12

16 CJ Barella 33 1:12:19

17 Megan Sand 32 1:13:37

18 Joe Evans 41 1:14:30

19 Mitchell Petersen 32 1:14:31

20 Esmerelda Rostel 36 1:19:19

21 Steve Ela 59 1:21:24

22 Anne Swanson 49 1:22:25

23 Jessica Bela 36 1:23:56

24 Sean Blumhardt 32 1:24:54

25 Will Ward 35 1:25:27

26 Lauren Pratt 28 1:25:38

27 Evan Rich 42 1:25:39

28 Cheryl Castle 55 1:25:50

29 Sue Bardsley 60 1:26:45

30 Kerry Hicks 45 1:27:24

31 Gordon Harbert 62 1:30:35

32 Abby Ceglowski 23 1:38:45

33 Sioux Ceglowski 56 1:40:07

34 Trevor Fuchs 22 1:50:28

35 Ray Jensen 57 1:58:59

36 Dee Plunkett 57 1:51:50

37 John Sasso 67 1:52:33

38 Donnie Tietsema 37 2:09:48

39 Lily Grisafi 27 2:09:57