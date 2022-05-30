agate Local running results, May 29, 2022 May 30, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Garfield GrumbleMay 28Place Name Age Time1 Brenie Boettcher 59 47:342 Ian Rogers 28 53:393 Mike Burnham 47 1:00:014 Buzz Burrell 70 1:00:095 Levi Hamer 29 1:01:246 Caden Klein 19 1:02:227 Brian Johnson 52 1:02:418 Matt Johnson 54 1:03:379 Taryn Ceglowski 23 1:04:5310 David Fay 53 1:05:0411 Joel Homan 41 1:05:0912 Nick Jorenby 23 1:06:4813 Mark Waltermire 58 1:11:5714 Nick Andrews 43 1:12:0515 Ernie Langelier 70 1:12:1216 CJ Barella 33 1:12:1917 Megan Sand 32 1:13:3718 Joe Evans 41 1:14:3019 Mitchell Petersen 32 1:14:3120 Esmerelda Rostel 36 1:19:1921 Steve Ela 59 1:21:2422 Anne Swanson 49 1:22:2523 Jessica Bela 36 1:23:5624 Sean Blumhardt 32 1:24:5425 Will Ward 35 1:25:2726 Lauren Pratt 28 1:25:3827 Evan Rich 42 1:25:3928 Cheryl Castle 55 1:25:5029 Sue Bardsley 60 1:26:4530 Kerry Hicks 45 1:27:2431 Gordon Harbert 62 1:30:3532 Abby Ceglowski 23 1:38:4533 Sioux Ceglowski 56 1:40:0734 Trevor Fuchs 22 1:50:2835 Ray Jensen 57 1:58:5936 Dee Plunkett 57 1:51:5037 John Sasso 67 1:52:3338 Donnie Tietsema 37 2:09:4839 Lily Grisafi 27 2:09:57 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Grumble John Sasso Local Donnie Tietsema Trevor Fuchs Ray Jensen Sioux Ceglowski Will Cheryl Recommended for you More from this section Schweizer wins USATF 10K title at Prefontaine Classic +3 New chapter begins for MU softball as celebrated senior class departs +13 12 times taxpayers footed big bills for new stadiums and arenas Day Precip Temp Mon 10% 43° 67° Mon Monday 67°/43° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 05:51:12 AM Sunset: 08:32:34 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: W @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Partly cloudy. Low 43F. WNW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 0% 47° 71° Tue Tuesday 71°/47° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:50:46 AM Sunset: 08:33:17 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: NE @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 1% 49° 79° Wed Wednesday 79°/49° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 05:50:22 AM Sunset: 08:33:59 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: NNE @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 56° 86° Thu Thursday 86°/56° Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:49:59 AM Sunset: 08:34:40 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: NE @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 0% 59° 89° Fri Friday 89°/59° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:49:39 AM Sunset: 08:35:20 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: SW @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 0% 60° 88° Sat Saturday 88°/60° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:49:20 AM Sunset: 08:35:58 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: SW @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. WSW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 0% 59° 88° Sun Sunday 88°/59° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:49:04 AM Sunset: 08:36:36 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: WSW @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy. Low 59F. WNW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business