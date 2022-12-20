Cheerleading and dance teams at Grand Junction, Fruita Monument and Central High schools shined on Colorado’s brightest stage from Dec. 8-10 at the Denver Coliseum.
The cheer team at Grand Junction placed third at the 4A state competition, the Central co-ed cheer team placed third and the Fruita Monument hip hop dance team placed fourth.
Grand Junction’s team of 19 girls scored 85.15 points, just fewer than 3.5 points behind second-place Holy Family and 8.8 points behind state-champion Erie. This was the first time in program history that the team advanced to the finals, per a news release from the school.
The Central co-ed team scored 80.4 points and was only 2.2 points behind the second-place finisher, Roosevelt, and 4.7 points behind state-champion Thompson Valley.
Fruita Monument scored 85.775 points in the hip hop competition. The Wildcats were 2.7 points out of third place (Arapahoe), 3.475 out of second (Broomfield) and 7.125 out of first (Eaglecrest).
Girls Basketball
Nine local and regional schools popped up in the latest girls basketball rankings.
Central (6-2) remains the only District 51 school ranked, coming in at No. 10 in Class 5A. Fruita Monument (7-2) received the 18th-most points (seven) in 6A.
Caprock Academy (6-2) tied for the 15th-most points (10) in 1A.
Montrose (8-1) received 20 points in 5A, the 12th-most total. Delta (2-4) received the 14th-most points in 4A with four.
Two regional schools made an appearance in the 3A rankings. After stiff opponents to start the season, Grand Valley (0-3) is ranked 10th. Olathe (4-2) received four points, the 18th-most in the class. In 1A, De Beque (4-2) had the 14th-most votes with 11 and Nucla (4-4) had five points, the 19th-most.
Boys Basketball
No District 51 teams cracked the top 10 in the boys’ rankings, but Fruita Monument (8-1) did receive one point in 6A to tie for 18th.
Montrose (7-2) received 14 points, the 12th-most in 5A, and Delta (2-4) had the 20th-most points in 4A with three. In 3A, Cedaredge (5-2) cracked the top 10 and is ranked ninth.mDe Beque (3-3) received three votes in 1A, the 16th-most in the class.