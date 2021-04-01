College Soccer
Mavs' Dere is RMAC player of week
Colorado Mesa forward Lila Dere is on a scoring spree, connecting for goals in each of her past three games.
On Wednesday, the freshman from Fruita Monument was selected the RMAC offensive player of the week.
Dere scored the first two goals of her college career against Western Colorado in a 5-0 victory. In a 2-1 overtime loss to Westminster, she scored on a penalty kick, then had two goals in the Mavs' 3-0 victory against Black Hills State.
Dere, who led the state in scoring her junior year of high school, now leads CMU (3-2-1, 1-1-0 RMAC) in scoring with five goals.
College Softball
Mavs' Smith earns RMAC honor
Ellie Smith hit three home runs and drove in 10 runs in helping the Colorado Mesa softball team win three of four games against Regis on Sunday and Monday.
The sophomore designated player/pitcher was voted the RMAC offensive player of the week. She had four extra-base hits and a 1.000 slugging percentage in the series against the Rangers and scored six runs. She leads the RMAC with 15 extra-base hits (9 doubles, 6 home runs) and 29 RBI. She's 5-0 as a pitcher with a 2.48 ERA for the No. 20 Mavericks.
Junior College Baseball
What did you do during JUCO Week 2020?
Yes, 2020 was a bummer for Grand Junction sports fans, especially during JUCO week.
The Daily Sentinel is looking for a few fans to talk to about what they did to fill the hours last year when they would have been at Suplizio Field watching the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
If you'd like to share your story, contact sports writer Patti Arnold at patti.arnold@gjsentinel.com, and please include an email address and phone number where you can be reached.