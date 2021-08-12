High School Sports
Central ranked sixth in CHSAA preseason softball poll
Central High School, after a run to the state final four last fall, is ranked No. 6 in the CHAAnow.com preseason poll of softball coaches.
The Warriors, who upended top-ranked Rock Canyon in the state quarterfinals before losing to eventual state champion Fossil Ridge in the semifinals, received 35 points in the Class 5A voting.
Fossil Ridge received seven first-place votes and is No. 1 entering the season, which has its first games today after only three days of practice.
Palisade received two votes in the Class 4A poll, with Delta getting 11 votes and Cedaredge five in the Class 3A rankings.
The preseason volleyball rankings have Palisade No. 10 in Class 4A, with Montrose receiving five votes. The Bulldogs lost in the first round of the single-elimination state tournament this past spring.
Delta, Coal Ridge, Basalt and Cedaredge all received votes in the 3A poll. Volleyball matches begin Aug. 19.
High School Golf
Montrose's Richmond captures individual title at Black Canyon
Noah Richmond obviously knows Black Canyon Golf Course.
The Montrose High School sophomore carded three birdies to offset a pair of bogeys Wednesday to finish at 1-under-par 69 to win the Montrose Invitational.
Richmond birdied both par-3 holes on the front nine and the par-4 17th. He was the only golfer to break par, leading the Indians to the team title with a score of 223, with three players in the top 10. Liam Beshoar and Jake Legg, both juniors, tied for eighth at 77.
Garrett Exelbert of Basalt was second with a 3-over 73. Grand Junction's Jack Kaul, a freshman, shot a 78 to tie for 11th, and another freshman, Dillon Jones, led Fruita Monument with a 79, as did Palisade junior Alex Morrall, tying for 17th. The Wildcats' Kade Hayward shot an 80 to tie for 21st.
The Western Slope golf tour is back in Montrose today, playing at Cobble Creek.
College Track & Field
Mavs' Thompson makes Academic All-American second team
Colorado Mesa high jumper Justin Thompson received Academic All-America honors Wednesday.
The College Sports Information Directors of America placed Thompson, a redshirt sophomore from Carbondale, on the second team with a 4.0 GPA in exercise science.
Thompson received All-America honors on the track this past year after placing in the top 10 in both the indoor and outdoor national championships.