College Track and Field
Mavs struggle during first day of Nationals
The Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Allendale, Mich., did not start well Thursday for Colorado Mesa. The Mavericks' 4x100-meter relay team, which was seeded second entering the meet, failed to qualify for the finals, finishing last in the second heat with a time of 48.29 seconds.
Sophomore Sierra Arceneaux, who finished fourth in the 200-meter dash at the indoor nationals, failed to qualify for the finals of the 100 dash, finishing last in 12.26 seconds.
In today's men's high jump finals, Mesa's Justin Thompson will look to add to his sixth-place finish in the event at indoor nationals. Thompson enters the finals seeded seventh, clearing 6 feet, 11.5 inches this season.
Minor League Baseball
Big innings help GJ Rockies rout Boise
Wednesday, the Rockies took a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on back-to-back RBI doubles by Dondrei Hubbard and Rolando Martinez. However, the Hawks tied the score in the third inning and took the lead for good with a four-run fifth inning on their way to a 7-2 victory.