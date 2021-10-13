College Golf
Peter Grossenbacher led the Colorado Mesa men's golf team to a tie for eighth place Tuesday at the Midwestern State Invitational in Wichita Falls, Texas, in the Mavericks' final tournament of the fall season.
Grossenbacher shot a third-round 71 to tie for 15th place at 213, with Chris Tarmet tied for 24th after a third-round 75 for a 216 total. Timmy Cavarno tied for 64th at 225. As a team, the Mavericks scored 875.
College Soccer
Lila Dere's six-goal performance last week earned the Colorado Mesa redshirt freshman the RMAC women's soccer player of the week award.
Dere scored a pair of goals against Colorado School of Mines on Friday, then followed it with a CMU single-game record four goals against Regis. The win over the Orediggers' was CMU's first since 2007.
Dere now leads the RMAC with 11 goals this season. She's the first CMU player to reach double figures in goals since Daniela Ramirez scored 11 in 2009. Dere has 18 career goals, which is eighth all-time, and she is the 12th player in program history to record a hat trick.
High School Mountain Biking
Palisade's Sterling Schrader placed second in the boys varsity race last weekend in the Colorado Mountain Bike League regional championships at the Haymaker Classic in Eagle.
Schrader completed his three laps on the course in 23 minutes, 14 seconds, 24:29 and 24:52 for a cumulative time of 1 hour, 12 minutes, 36.06 seconds. Ivan Sippy of Durango won the varsity race with a cumulative time of 1:10:16.44.
Lance Knutson of Montrose was sixth in the varsity boys race (1:16:41.87), Palisade's Rylan Birch was ninth (1:17:46.32), Fruita Monument's Ean Smith 16th (1:21:26.24) and Grand Junction's Dylan Doudy 17th (1:24:52.93).
Montrose won the Division 2 team championship with 4,969 points, Grand Junction was third with 4,233 points, Palisade fifth with 4,078 and Fruita Monument was eighth with 3,728 points.
In the season standings, Montrose is first, Grand Junction third, Palisade fifth and Fruita Monument seventh.
In the girls varsity race, Abby Hauptmann of Montrose was eighth (1:39:29.83).
Palisade's Katie Rizzo won the girls sophomore race in 1:10:18.17 and Grand Junction's Scarlett Hardie won the girls freshman title with a total time of 1:04.58.62. The Tigers' Megan Steidel (1:16:47.09) was sixth and Fruita's Sarah Mathwig (1:18.01.93) seventh in the sophomore girls race.
Ciana Beller of Montrose was fourth in the JV girls race (1:05:48.57).
The boys junior varsity race was shortened because of weather conditions, with the course evacuated. Places were awarded by time of completed laps — all riders had completed at least one lap. Montrose's Leo Burton was fourth (26:39) and Fruita's Jackson Haftel 10th (26:56.97).
The state championships are Oct. 23-24 in Durango.