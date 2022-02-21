There’s a definite regional feel in the Class 4A boys basketball state tournament for four Western Slope teams.
The Central boys (7-16) won’t have far to go for their first-round game, just a short drive east on Interstate 70 to Palisade (13-10) on Wednesday. The winner will travel to seventh-seeded Centaurus (18-5) for a Saturday game in the Larry Brunson Region.
Central defeated Palisade 61-47 in December’s Warrior Challenge, but the Bulldogs went on a four-game winning streak to claim the Western Slope League title.
In the Ron Vlasin Region, the No. 17 Grand Junction boys (15-8) earned a first-round home game, with No. 48 Rifle (7-15) making the hourlong drive west for the first round. That winner travels to No. 16 Falcon (18-5) on Saturday. The Tigers played at Rifle earlier this month and won a nonleague game 62-46.
Fruita Monument (11-12) drew the No. 40 seed in the Class 5A boys tournament and travels to play No. 25 Overland (10-12) in Wednesday’s first round.
On the girls side, both Fruita Monument (20-3), seeded No. 10 in Class 5A, and Central (19-4), the No. 10 seed in Class 4A, received byes in Tuesday’s first round. The Wildcats host either No. 23 Horizon (14-8) or No. 42 Rock Canyon (10-12) in Friday’s second round in the Bobbi Brown-Vandenberg Region.
Central will play either No. 23 Frederick (12-10) or No. 42 Weld Central (10-13) in the second round of the Tricia Bader-Binford Region on Friday.
All game times for first-round games will be determined today by the participating schools.