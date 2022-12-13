The latest On the Mat rankings show a slew of local wrestlers making their marks in Colorado.
According to the rankings, there are only three schools in Class 5A better than Fruita Monument — Pomona, Ponderosa and Adams City.
The Wildcats have 10 ranked wrestlers. The crop is highlighted by Dylan Chelewski and Tatum Williams, who are second at 157 pounds and 215 pounds, respectively. The other wrestlers are Geno Gallegos (sixth at 113), Michael Leon (10th at 126), Tyler Archuleta (fourth at 132), Will Stewart (sixth at 138), Orin Mease (10th at 144), Bryce Nixon (eighth at 150), True Tobiasson (fifth at 190) and Josiah Garcia-Gurule (10th at 285).
Central has 10 wrestlers ranked in 5A. Elijah Hernandez (106), Hassin Maynes (132), Dagen Harris (150) and Devin Hickey (165) are all ranked fifth in their weight classes. JP Espinoza (13th at 113), William Dean (14th at 138), Tyler Ziek (14th at 190), Javian Hernandez (8th at 285) and Cal Bilyeu (14th at 285) are also ranked.
Palisade has three wrestlers ranked 4A. Keyton Young is ranked second at 138, while Tyrus DeSpain (seventh at 132) and Maddox Caster (11th at 165) are also ranked.
Grand Junction has only two ranked wrestlers in 5A — Murphy Harris (11th at 113) and Colton Romero (13th at 138).
Elsewhere, Montrose has five wrestlers making an appearance in the 4A rankings. Dmarian Lopez is second at 285. Aadin Gonzales (10th at 106), Kamron Alegria (eighth at 126), Aaron Simpson (ninth at 165), and Micah Simpson (eighth at 175) are also ranked.
In 3A, Parker Miller is the lone Rifle wrestler ranked. He is sixth at 157.
In 2A, Delta’s Dawsen Drozdik is the top-ranked wrestler at 106 pounds and Ripp Lockhart is No. 14 at 215.
Elsewhere in 2A, Meeker is second overall and has eight wrestlers ranked — Connor Blunt (first at 165), Judd Harvey (first at 215), Trae Kennedy (second at 126), Cade Blunt (second at 175), Brendan Clatterbaugh (second at 190), Tanner Musser (third at 285) and Dillons Hobbs (sixth at 106).
Cedaredge is No. 7 in 2A and also has eight wrestlers ranked. Representing the Bruins are Ethan Toothaker (second at 150), Ethan Hice (fourth at 120), Tayton Nelson (fourth at 126), Elias Hanson (fourth at 138), Landon Martin (seventh at 132), Ryan Brunk (eighth at 285) and Frankie Gargus (12th at 215). North Fork has five ranked wrestlers — Sam Ware (fourth at 285), Malachi Deck (fifth at 215), Braeden Flores (ninth at 120), Jakob Carver (10th at 175) and Ace Connolly (11th at 157).
Olathe has a pair of ranked wrestlers. Trevor Piatt is fifth at 106 and Dominik Ortiz is 15th at 120. Rangely also has two ranked wrestlers — Kobey Chism (fifth at 138) and Jaxon Torsell (sixth at 285).
Girls
The School District 51 Phoenix and Olathe Pirates each have two wrestlers ranked.
For the Phoenix, Kenya Contreras is No. 3 at 145 pounds and Apollina Middleton is sixth at 125.
Olathe is represented by Aby England (sixth at 170) and Lynessia Duran (eighth at 235).
