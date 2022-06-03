High school wrestling is in the fabric of the Western Slope, so Ray Coca and Robert Garcia have made a point to help chronicle that history.
Coca and Garcia, both former longtime Daily Sentinel newsroom employees, were honored last month by the National Wrestling Hall of Fame-Colorado Chapter. The two earned the “Media Award” for their work on the fourth edition of the Wrestling Champions.
“We were looking at some old publications and they were recording all of the state champions from the Western Slope, and we noticed that there were several errors in them, so we decided to correct all the errors,” Coca said. “As we got deeper into it, we thought ‘Hey, we can do this and update it every year.’ And that’s where the journal came from.”
Parents and athletes will recognize the journal as the magazine-sized booklet that was available at seemingly every major wrestling event during the 2021 season.
This year’s edition focused on the legacies left from the Paonia and Hotchkiss wrestling programs, and the novelty of two rival schools merging into North Fork High School.
Both believe that one can’t tell the history of high school wrestling in Colorado without mentioning the Western Slope.
“(The Western Slope) started out as the first, initial powerhouse. Grand Junction and Montrose were two of the most prevalent wrestling teams,” Coca said. “They won many individual championships and state championships. And right now, Grand Junction has the most individual championships.”
And Garcia noted how that reputation remains true to this day.
“If you look back at the last few years, if not the first-place trophy, Western Slope teams have brought back the runner-up trophy,” Garcia said. “Last year it was Cedaredge, this year it was Meeker. If (Western Slope teams) don’t win the championship as a team, they still play a big role in who does or doesn’t.”
Both Coca and Garcia have been witnesses to the sport’s history.
Coca had a decorated wrestling career at Grand Junction High School. He went 59-9-1 and won seven state matches by pins. He won a national title at then-Western State College. After his athletic career, he was sports editor at The Daily Sentinel. He was inducted into the Colorado High School Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016.
Garcia didn’t have the glory on the mat, but he had the passion of a champion. He worked as the graphics editor for decades in the Sentinel newsroom.
“I wish I could say I was this great champion in high school, but that just wasn’t the case. I never went to the state tournament, I never had a winning record. But in 1992, the Sentinel’s sports editor asked if I wanted to cover wrestling,” Garcia said. “I saw all of my old friends and their sons were out there on the mat. I got caught up in the wrestling culture here and I just got the bug.”
Their mission with Wrestling Champions is to correctly chronicle the great history of wrestling on this side of the state.
And few men are as knowledgeable on that subject as they are.
Garcia recalled the story of Dale Stryker.
Stryker won three state titles for Montrose from 1960-62. Prior to his senior season in 1963, he got married.
“It was a Montrose school district policy that you couldn’t participate in sports if you were married,” Garcia said. “So in a matter of a short period, the Grand Junction coach contacted Stryker. He then finished his career there, won his fourth state title and helped them win the team title.”
And once Stryker graduated, Grand Junction adopted the same policy as Montrose, Coca added.
As students of the sport, Coca and Garcia can also see the potential future of the sport. And both think that the budding world of girls wrestling will soon blossom.
“I saw the seed planted a while ago,” Coca said. “And who knows, it could become even more popular than boys wrestling. But that has yet to be seen.”