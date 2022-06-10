Ashtyn Carlson is looking for her second national title three years after her first.
The Loma native is headed to the College National Finals Rodeo as a member of the University of Montana rodeo team.
In 2019, Carlson won the barrel racing national championship as a member of the College of Southern Idaho team.
She then transferred to Montana in hopes of repeating as a national champion in barrel racing and developing her goat-tying and breakaway-roping skills in an effort to win an All-Around championship.
That’s when bad luck hit.
“That was my plan and then everything got messed up with COVID-19 and then I broke my ankle,” Carlson said in a news release. “But I’ll be back in the chute for another title.”
The 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID, then Carlson missed the entire 2021 season with the broken ankle.
Carlson returns to the national stage this month after a second-place finish in barrel racing in the Big Sky Region to qualify for the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming, starting next week.
“I tell people all the time that the college finals has so much more energy than any pro rodeo or other stage that I’ve been on in my entire career,” Carlson said. “It’s a lot to handle. If you can’t handle stress it’s probably not the place for you.”
Carlson was recruited by Montana Rodeo coach Kory Mytty, a former professional rodeo competitor who made the College National Finals Rodeo in 1988 and 1989 while at Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton, Oregon.
Mytty is always impressed by Carlson’s competitive spirit.
“Ashtyn is very fiery,” Mytty said. “She loves to win and is extremely competitive.”
The University of Montana has drawn large crowds this season, including more than 2,000 spectators at it’s spring rodeo in Missoula.
“We never had that many people at our college rodeo before,” Mytty said. “That was really a testament to people wanting to get out and get some entertainment.”
Carlson is a senior majoring in business, but she plans to return next season to take advantage of an extra year offered because of the pandemic.
Carlson’s barrel racing success started in Mesa County and it continues with the same horse she’s been riding for the past 12 years — Stick.
Carlson rode Stick during the national championship in 2019 and will have him again this month in Wyoming.
“We have this language between us,” Carlson said. “We feed off each other’s energy. It’s something I can’t really explain. It’s just a bond.”
Carlson said rodeo is her passion, and that passion includes competing for the University of Montana.
“People always talk about Texas or Arizona when they talk about college rodeo, but I want to get Montana in people’s minds,” Carlson said. “I want to get us on the map and get more recruits here in the next few years. That’s my goal.”