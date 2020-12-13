One of the Grand Valley’s own is blazing his own trail on the other side of the country, and he’s doing it as an actual Blazer.
Bryson Lucero spent most of his life in Loma, playing football since he was little. As he matured and approached his high school years, he could have played for one of the schools in District 51 as a gunslinger, making a name for himself at Stocker Stadium.
However, he and his family saw his gridiron potential and opted to trade the mountains for the beach.
After a positive experience at an IMG quarterback camp before his freshman year, Lucero and his parents decided heading to Bradenton, Florida, was the best move.
IMG is a sports-focused academy that focuses on athletic development to draw collegiate interest for its students, even those who aren’t starters in games.
“I think one of the unique things is that you have people coming in from around the country and around the world,” Lucero said. “There’s guys that I still talk to on a weekly or monthly basis that are around the country playing football now. I think that’s something that’s unique and something I really enjoy because there’s a lot of people who stick around and keep in touch with you, even years after you leave IMG.”
Lucero got out of his years at IMG exactly what he had hoped: not only improved skills as a quarterback, but also collegiate interest and a chance to start under center early in his career at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.
“UAB caught my attention when I came down here that summer before my senior year in high school,” Lucero said. “I came down here and talked to (offensive coordinator Bryan) Vincent and the offensive staff and Coach (Bill) Clark (the Blazers’ head coach). I just felt like it was a really good fit for me. UAB has always been there for me and they’ve believed in me from the start. I felt at home at UAB and that’s why I chose it, and I’m thankful I did choose it.
“I’ve definitely been grateful for the opportunity I’ve had over here.”
The UAB program was briefly eliminated at the end of the 2014 season — Clark’s first season in charge — but after backlash around the decision and increased support for the program in its absence, the Blazers returned to action for the 2017 season.
Clark stayed with the school throughout its dead period and has overseen the program’s renaissance. In 2018 and 2019, UAB went 20-8, winning the Conference USA West Division both years and the conference title in 2018.
Now, Lucero finds himself as one of the leader of program’s offense as a redshirt freshman.
“Being at IMG definitely helped prepare me for some of the speed and the overall layout and schedule for college, but there is definitely a big change between high school and college when it comes to age and maturity,” Lucero said. “In college, young men have been at it for a while and they’re experienced. They know their defense or their offense really well. But the transition was pretty quick. My first year here that I redshirted, I tried to take in as much as I could. That really helped me out a lot. I had a lot of teammates help me out and get through that first year as each game went on.”
Tyler Johnston III started the first two games of the season for the Blazers (4-3, 2-1 C-USA), but an injury to his non-throwing shoulder thrust Lucero into the starting role for UAB’s game at South Alabama on Sept. 24. He completed 18 of 28 passes for 319 yards and two touchdowns. Lucero has completed 79 of 146 passes (54.1%) for 969 yards and seven touchdowns.
Johnston III returned to the starting lineup Saturday, throwing for 217 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Blazers past Rice 21-16. The win clinched the Conference USA West title for UAB, the third straight year they will play in the CUSA championship game.
Saturday’s game against Rice was the first game UAB has played since Halloween, with a month’s worth of games postponed or canceled because of COVID-19.
“This season was not what anyone expected, but UAB is built on being tough, no matter what goes on,” Lucero said. “We had just gone hard at it and guys were all in from the beginning, even though there were questions of whether we’d be playing or not. As far as this season, like everybody, we’re week-by-week, knowing that, at any time, that opportunity could be taken away for COVID positives or whatever. ”
Starting for a Division I program as a redshirt freshman is already a wild, hectic experience. Doing it in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic has made things even stranger for Lucero, but he believes the tumult will help his growth down the line when he’s more experienced and games aren’t always threatened with cancellation because of a public health crisis.
“I think that this season has taught me a lot on the field and off the field, as well,” he said. “With us not being able to play every week, we’re up in the air sometimes, but we keep sticking to it, keeping our heads down and coming to work every day, preparing as if we’re going to play. I’m really thankful for the opportunity just to get in there and get a lot of experience despite the pandemic and all the craziness going on.”