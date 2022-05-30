As hail pelted the field Sunday, the Lincoln Park Stadium grounds crew and tournament volunteers hustled to cover the pitcher’s mound and home plate.
Fans headed for cover on the concourse and the baseball teams from Crowder College (Missouri) and Central Arizona College sat back in their dugouts.
Once that passed, drying compound was raked into the infield dirt, mound and plate areas, but another storm cell was approaching. The tarp came out and an “indefinite” delay called for, with the teams finding shelter in the locker rooms.
“I put my feet up in a really comfy chair that Kyle (Rush, one of the directors of tournament play) set me up with. We had to order sandwiches because we weren’t sure how long the rain delay was going to be,” Crowder coach Travis Lallemand said. “These guys were getting hot dogs from the concession stand, stuff like that. But this is nothing new for us. I think there were four or five games, all year, out of 60, on schedule. We’ve had to move games, delay games, we had delays in New Orleans so it’s really commonplace for these guys.”
The players made themselves comfortable in the clubhouse.
“We had some space and we all kind of laid down. We made sure we didn’t get too tight,” Crowder’s Peyton Holt said. “I’m not gonna lie, I took a 10-minute power nap. … We’ve been there before, we always come back after rain delays. Keeping the momentum is pretty difficult, but we just made sure to stay cool and go out and do our thing.”
They were just happy they weren’t the ones on the tarp crew like they are at home.
“Usually that’s us running out there putting on and off the tarp,” Adamo Stornello said. “We get a hailstorm like that, the whole gang would be out there putting the tarp on and off.”
That task fell not only to the stadium crew, but the ballshaggers and tournament “commissioners,” including Tournament Director Jamie Hamilton.
All told, the delay lasted 2 hours, 38 minutes, with the 10 a.m. game ending at 3:53 p.m., and the 2 p.m. game starting at 4:35 p.m. — the coaches for that game between Harford Community College (Maryland) and Cowley College (Kansas) were notified and adjusted batting practice accordingly.
Both teams shrugged off the delay, with the Vaqueros tying the game in the top of the ninth and leaving the bases loaded in the bottom of the inning to force extra innings in Crowder’s 5-4 walk-off win.
The Roughriders might have felt a little more at home on the chilly, windy, rainy day than the Vaqueros, from Coolidge, in south-central Arizona, about 60 miles southeast of Phoenix.
“In the Midwest, we’re used to that kind of thing,” Stornello said. “I think it played to our favor. They’re from Arizona and I don’t know how much rain they get, but I think this was our atmosphere today.”