Not since 1998 had the College of Central Florida survived the grueling Florida junior college baseball playoffs, now the South Atlantic District tournament.
The Patriots (46-15) bounced back Sunday from their first loss of the revamped district tournament to rally for a 4-3 victory over Miami Dade College to become the first team to qualify for this year’s Alpine Bank Junior College World Series. Three teams earned spots on Sunday.
Down 3-2 in the eighth inning, Edrick Felix hit a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the eighth inning to get the tying and go-ahead run home for the Pats.
Sam Swygert, with the tying run on base, retired three straight batters to cap his performance of seven shutout innings of relief.
Central Florida has won 24 of its past 27 games to win the Mid-Florida Conference with a 27-3 record and swept its best-of-three playoff series over Tallahassee to reach the four-team double-elimination championship round.
Trey Cruz hit a grand slam in the eighth inning to rally Harford College (Maryland) to a 10-7 victory in the “if” game of the East District to return to Grand Junction for the first time since 2016.
The Owls (48-7) were trailing 7-3 at one point, but a bases-loaded walk made it 7-4 and Cruz launched a grand slam to center field for an 8-7 lead. By the end of the eighth, the Owls were up 10-7 and the Stingers went down in order, securing the district title for Harford.
The Owls’ first opponent this season was Florence-Darlington, and the teams played three times in the district playoffs, with Harford winning two after opening with a 6-4 victory over USC Sumter.
San Jacinto College-North swept the Mid-South District best-of-three series against Alvin with an 8-6 win Sunday night. The district also changed its format from previous years, playing a South and a North regional, with those winners advancing to the district finals.
The Gators (44-18) went 4-0 in the South regional, with Alvin also sweeping to the North title.
Southwest: Defending national champion McLennan Community College (Texas) held off New Mexico Junior College 7-6 in an elimination game Sunday.
Weatherford College knocked Howard College out of the tournament 10-5, but was then eliminated by McLennan 8-1. The Highlanders play Grayson County College at noon today, with the winner facing Midland in the championship game at 4 p.m.
Midland, after its 6-1 win over Grayson, remained the only undefeated team in the field and needs one win to claim the district title. The “if necessary” game is Tuesday afternoon.
South: Snead State and Wallace Dothan were suspended by lightning Sunday night in a matchup of the two undefeated teams in Oxford, Alabama, and will finish this morning to reach the title game.
Coastal Alabama-North was eliminated by Coastal Alabama-South in a 19-11 slugfest, then Wallace State scored three runs in the top of the 11th inning to outlast Lawson State 8-5 in another elimination game. Coastal-South faces Wallace State today to stay alive.
Midwest: Wabash Valley College, ranked third in the nation, won its half of the Region 24 tournament with a 9-7 victory over Olney College. In the other Region 24 bracket, John A. Logan defeated Lake Land 10-0 to advance to the four-team district tournament.
The Warriors (52-6) will host the tournament starting Wednesday, with Iowa Western coming out of Region 11 and South Suburban out of Region 4.
Appalachian: Walters State and Georgia Highlands begin a best-of-three series starting Tuesday in Morristown, Tennessee.
South Central: Delgado (Louisiana) Community College will host the district tournament beginning Friday, a three-team, double-elimination bracket that also features Crowder (Missouri) and Eastern Oklahoma.
Plains: The eight-team tournament opens Tuesday in Manhattan, Kansas.
West: Central Arizona got a pinch-hit leadoff home run in the 15th inning to beat Cochise 3-2 in the Region 1 championship game. Southeast (Nebraska) beat Trinidad twice on Saturday to win Region 9, with Salt Lake Community College beating the College of Southern Idaho 19-2 in the Region 18 championship.
Southern Idaho will also play in the district tournament at Salt Lake on Friday and Saturday.
JUCO is May 28-June 4 at Suplizio Field.