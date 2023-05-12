When someone mentions the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series, they could not talk about the tournament for long without mentioning the Tolman family.
Jay Tolman was a catalyst in bringing the tournament to Grand Junction in 1959. The former baseball coach and athletic director at then-Mesa Junior College, now Colorado Mesa University, was the chairman of the first National Junior College Athletics Association baseball committee and longtime officer with the NJCAA.
His son, John “Tex” Tolman, was a teenager when the JUCO World Series came to Grand Junction and he has been involved in the tournament ever since. This year, Tex Tolman, 79, will be inducted into the NJCAA Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame at the JUCO World Series pre-tournament banquet on May 26.
Tex Tolman has been involved with the tournament from the first year it was in Grand Junction in 1959. When he returned from military service, he stepped right back into helping with the tournament and was eventually given a position overseeing the practice fields. Now he is Steve Dugdale’s assistant.
“When JUCO came here, I volunteered then to clean up and help,” Tolman said. “I was a baseball guy. I played in it in ’63 and ’64. Bus (Bergman) was my coach. I was on the all-tournament team the first year. All those things were important to me. My life has been around baseball.
“JUCO is our family. My daughter was on the committee. My other daughter married a guy she met at JUCO. My three grandchildren are good little ballplayers. They haven’t missed a year (of JUCO).”
When Tolman returned from military service in 1972, he asked Bergman if he could help with the tournament. Bergman put him in charge of the practice field, named after the longtime Mesa baseball coach. That practice field is now the Mavericks’ home stadium, The Diamond at Bus Bergman Sports Complex, and is still used as a practice field for JUCO teams.
“I wasn’t on the committee right away, but I had to be there for those first years,” Tolman said. “That was a tough time. I had a bunch of little kids and not a lot of money. There was a lot of sacrifice by my wife and kids to let me do that for two weeks. I got to know the coaches from 1973 on. A lot of it has been an identity for me. Being mentored by my dad about what perspective I should have. It was totally volunteer to help the coaches.”
Tolman made sure the practice field was in good shape and ready for each team to practice — whether is was a practice on an off day for a team or for warmup before a game. He worked with the coaches of the teams to assign practice schedules.
One of the first few years Tolman had that responsibility was a particular dry spring so he turned on the water to the practice field before the pre-tournament banquet.
“I didn’t make many mistakes as far as misinforming coaches when they had practice, but I remember one time in a drought year, I turned the water on because it was so dry,” Tolman said. “I went to the banquet and forgot. I went down there the next morning and there were two inches of water on the first-base side. We got gasoline and lit it up. Every cop came and was wondering what was going on. … I get crap for that.”
Since Tolman first started, Canyon View Park’s baseball field has been built, making scheduling easier, but Tolman’s role in the tournament has been so much more valuable than simply preparing a practice field and scheduling practices.
He’s been a liaison for the coaches, building lifelong relationships with so many through the years.
“That is incredible news,” longtime Spartanburg Methodist (S.C.) College coach Tim Wallace said. “I don’t know if there is anyone happier than me. That’s a well-deserved honor. I still have a lot of bats hanging in my office.”
Tolman started the practice of giving the tournament coaches a commemorative fungo bat when they arrive in Grand Junction.
Wallace believes Tolman is one of the reasons the tournament has been successful in Grand Junction.
“One of the first times we went out there, we hit it off,” Wallace said. “We’ll talk every year about this time. When we were there he would take us up to the mesa or the Black Canyon. He’s good people. If we call you good people in the south, that’s a compliment.”
Tolman became friends with just about every coach to bring his team to Grand Junction. The legendary Wayne Graham, who led San Jacinto (Texas) College to five national titles, would go on drives with Tolman and talk game scenarios.
Former McLennan (Texas) Community College coach Mitch Thompson visited Tolman in the hospital during JUCO when Tolman missed the tournament after he developed an infection after a knee replacement.
Another year, Tolman passed out on the practice field from being out on the field most of the day.
“I was out there a lot and we would play fungo golf,” Tolman said. “I’m walking out there and I collapsed. They brought the ambulance. I said don’t, that will cost me some money. I was dehydrated.”
When JUCO World Series Chairman Jamie Hamilton attends coaches conventions, the first question he often gets is about Tolman.
“One of the first questions that come up is ‘How is Tex?’ ” Hamilton said. “Coaches have memories of floating the Gunnison River and trips up to Grand Mesa with him. He is an amazing guy. He is truly a great ambassador of the game.
“With so many coaches being nominated (for the Hall of Fame), it’s nice to see the coaches and the selection committee recognize an ambassador. To me, it shows you how many coaches knew about Tex and pushed for him to be in.”