Baseball umpires are usually forgotten — unless, of course, they had a bad game or tossed a coach. Then there was John Toppi Sr.
When he wasn’t on the field umpiring a game at the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series, he was chatting with fans he hadn’t seen for a year or laughing and making up special handshakes with children milling about underneath the grandstands.
Toppi, who was an umpire and supervisor of umpires for the JUCO World Series for a total of 27 years, passed away on Dec. 28, 2020. He was 98.
“To me what John represented, he was an amazing ambassador to baseball,” said Walt Bergman, the JUCO director of tournament play. “People loved being around him, from little kids to older fans. The little kids would do a special handshake with him. They would go through this long handshake with him. He was like family with everybody.”
Tournament Chairman Jamie Hamilton recalls Toppi from his college days playing for Mesa Junior College (now Colorado Mesa University).
“I was a freshman at Mesa Junior College playing for Coach (Bus) Bergman,” Hamilton said. “It’s amazing you would remember an umpire in your first collegiate game. When I got into coaching at Mesa, there’s Toppi umpiring. He was a class act.
“Toppi made you feel relaxed at the plate. He would say good job. He was a coach even as an umpire.”
Bergman recalls Toppi’s ability to handle stressful moments in games with ease.
“He could defuse situations and communicate with players and coaches with ease,” Bergman said. “Back before umpires had masks with tracheal protection on them, he took one on the Adam’s apple. We thought, ‘Oh my God.’ He got up and continued to umpire.”
The first throat guard that became available dangled off the face mask. Bergman had Toppi wear it. Before the game was over, Toppi wanted it cut off.
He had a way of handling pitchers, too.
“One pitcher kept asking for a different baseball,” Bergman said. “Toppi got frustrated with the kid kind of showing him up so he (Toppi) dumped out all of the baseballs on the grass. No one asked for a ball again.”
Toppi was so loved, when he informed the tournament committee that he was retiring, the committee found a way to keep him coming back by creating a supervisor of umpires position to work with the umpires, coaches and tournament officials.
“We didn’t want to get rid of him, so we made up that position,” Bergman said. “It was actually a great thing, so he could work with the umpires.”
Toppi was an umpire in the JUCO World Series for 15 years before serving as the supervisor of umpires for 12 years. Jim Paronto stepped into the supervisor role after Toppi retired again.
Toppi was the first — and only — umpire inducted into the NJCAA Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame. He was elected in 2003. He was also inducted into the Arizona Football Officials Association and was the first umpire to receive the Arizona High School Coaches Award.
As the supervisor of umpires for the JUCO World Series, Toppi shaped and molded many young umpires and stood by them. One of them was Scott Erby, who was an umpire in five JUCO World Series and three NCAA Division I World Series in Omaha. Erby worked for the NCAA as an umpire evaluator for four years, selecting umpires for the NCAA Division I World Series. He has also supervised the Ohio Valley Conference umpires for five years.
“(Toppi) was like a grandfather to me,” Erby said. “I remember my first year. I think I was 26 years old. He and Jim Paronto picked me up (at the airport). Just from the start he was very welcoming. He made umpires feel relaxed.
“When we had stuff happen on the field, he addressed it. After the game, he made you feel like you are a good umpire. He always grabbed your cheeks like a loving grandfather, ‘How you doing, Scotty?’ ”
Erby said Toppi was particularly skilled at working with the coaches regarding issues they had with a particular umpire, but also protecting the umpire in a situation with a coach or team. Toppi would go to such an extent to work out tense moments as a supervisor that he would go into dugouts during games to calm irate coaches and players.
“He didn’t care if you’ve been there 10 times or the first, if you were doing well, he worked you,” Erby said. “He was honest with you. He would tell you great call.”
Even after Toppi resigned from his supervisor role, the tournament committee members kept in touch with him, attending his 80th birthday celebration at his home in the Phoenix metro area along with umpires from all over the country.
About six years ago, Toppi, who lived at home until his death, was robbed. One item that was stolen was his JUCO Hall of Fame ring, but the committee chipped in and had another one made for him.
“We would always call him during JUCO the last 10 years or so,” Hamilton said. “His smile through the phone was very infectious.”
Whether Toppi was defusing tense situations, mentoring young umpires or laughing with children, Toppi became an umpire many will happily remember.
“Most umpires I talk to don’t want you to remember them,” Hamilton said. “I remember Toppi for good reasons. He helped you enjoy the game of baseball.”