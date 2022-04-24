Mari Lopes loves her home country of Brazil, but she always dreamed of venturing beyond the country’s borders.
She doesn’t see herself as simply a citizen of the South American nation, but a citizen of the world. And that’s how she found herself in Grand Junction.
“My mom always said that you raise your kid not for yourself but for the world,” Lopes said. “When she was my age, she wanted to do a lot of stuff that she wasn’t able to because of my grandparents’ financial situation. So she wanted something different. She created me for the world and here I am.”
After COVID-19 delayed previous attempts to come to the states, Lopes finally got her opportunity as a high school senior.
On December 31, 2021, she stepped off the plane and arrived in Grand Junction for the first time. Now, she’s a central figure on the Grand Junction High School girls soccer team.
“I had never heard of this place before. I wasn’t expecting to come to Colorado. I was hoping for something like California or Florida,” she said. “When I arrived here, there was that big snowstorm day. I knew it was going to look like Christmas but I didn’t expect Santa Claus would come to town. It was such a huge storm and I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, where am I?’
“And now we’re in April in spring and it’s still snowing,” she added, somewhat baffled.
Lopes had to adjust to a new way of life. Her host family is the Behrmans — Tammy Behrman works with International Student Exchange. Lopes quickly bonded with them, making the transition easier.
“I love to meet new people. I talk with everyone, even the walls,” she cracked. “I didn’t have a hard time getting to know people better or introducing myself.”
Lopes loves soccer and began playing and practicing not long after she arrived.
Instead of being shy and reserved as many in a brand-new country would be, Lopes was gung-ho as she introduced herself to her new teammates.
It helped that Lopes’ favorite thing about Grand Junction is soccer, even more than Pop Tarts and corn dogs.
“She came in and had this complete confidence and you knew she was someone you were going to like. She’s so sweet and so nice, and comes in and is already asking questions about you,” said Dannon Yake, a senior captain on the team. “The next time you talk to her, she remembers everything. She’s meeting all these people for the first time and she remembers their names, birthdays, favorite color, everything.”
Grand Junction coach Lindsay Icenogle was also impressed by Lopes’ friendliness.
“Mari is easy to love. And there’s something special about this team. From the beginning we set out to make this more of a family,” Icenogle said. “And with the way Mari radiates (positive energy), it makes it easy.”
Lopes has fallen in love with Grand Junction’s serenity, relative to her home.
Her experience has also allowed her to have moments of self-reflection.
“I’m like resurrecting here. I’m finding a new Mari,” she said. “The main point was to get to know myself better and know what I want in life. I’m on the right path to that, I’m pretty sure.”
Meanwhile, everyone she has crossed paths with has helped her feel at home.
In turn, she has made a new family with her friends and teammates. Lopes was even selected a prom princess at the Grand Junction prom earlier this month.
Lopes is a senior in high school in Brazil but isn’t allowed to graduate in the U.S., so she is enrolled as a junior.
Now, the team is pushing Lopes to go to college at Colorado Mesa University, either on a soccer or academic scholarship.
Lopes extended her visa to the end of June so that she could experience an American summer.
“I have never watched a baseball game or a lacrosse game,” she said
Of course, her face lit up and she looked at Icenogle with excitement when she heard about the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
Even though she’ll be back in Brazil in July, this seems like the beginning of her story with Grand Junction.
“When you’re faced with something different, it’s always a huge thing because it’s unknown. Fear wasn’t my feeling, I was just hoping to meet new people,” she said. “And everyone welcomed me. They feel like family, they make me feel at home.”