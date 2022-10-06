All it took was one bad inning to give the Palisade High School softball team its first league loss and possibly cost them a home playoff game.
Tied at 1-1, the Bulldogs had an uncharacteristically messy showing in the top of the fourth against Eagle Valley and allowed four runs en route to a 7-4 loss on Wednesday at the Bus Bergman Sports Complex.
Despite the messy showing, which came on senior night and during the week of homecoming, coach Jeff DeCrow isn’t too worried.
“This game right here is the toughest game of the year. The emotions are flying,” DeCrow said, having to speak over seniors crying and hugging each other. “They’re thinking of other things — homecoming and senior night. But they’ll come back and they’ll get ready for regionals.”
The game had postseason implications for both teams.
Palisade had the Western Slope League title locked up and a win would have likely guaranteed that the Bulldogs would host a regional next weekend. The Devils, meanwhile, are on the bubble as the 30th team in the RPI. A loss would have likely pushed them out of the playoffs.
The Bulldogs (17-5, 3-1 WSL) found themselves in an early hole when the Devils scored one in the first. Pitcher Mikayla Talbott settled down and retired the next eight batters.
But the wheels came off in the fourth. The first two batters lined and flew out to the outfield on only three total pitches. But the next five Devils reached base safely and the next four scored on three singles, a double and a throwing error.
The Bulldogs' offense woke up in the next half-inning. Anaiah Guajardo drew a four-pitch walk, then caught the first baseman napping to steal second. She advanced to third on a Talbott single. With two runners on, Taryn Miller doubled on a 1-1 count to trim the deficit to two runs.
After escaping the fifth unscathed, the Bulldogs failed to close the gap. Melissa Carroll hit a lead-off single and after Jordan Bauer's liner to shallow center was caught, Guajardo lined out to center. Carroll advanced on a throwing error, then reached third on a dropped second strike. But she was stranded when Talbott popped an off-speed pitch to second base.
Eagle Valley (11-9, 3-2) then scored two more runs in the sixth and Palisade failed to generate anything off with reliever Phedre Kempton in the fifth. Palisade loaded the bases in the sixth with one out, but there was a 40-minute intermission when the complex’s lights shut off. Eagle Valley sent Mattie Hobbs in to pitch and she quickly took care of the next two batters. Palisade did score once in the seventh but the Bulldogs couldn’t overcome their mistakes.
Palisade had seven hits and stranded 11 base runners and Eagle Valley had 11 hits.
Talbott pitched a complete game, striking out four. No Bulldog had more than one hit, although three players reached base multiple times.
Now, the Bullldogs set their sights on the playoffs and DeCrow is confident in his player’s abilities.
“We can hit the ball real well, we play defense — most of the time — real well, and we got good pitching,” DeCrow said. “Every girl on this team wants to play, they’re competitive and they want to win.”