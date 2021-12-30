If last week didn’t make it glaringly obvious during the 17-13 loss to the Raiders, it’s time for Drew Lock to close out the season.
Putting the horrendous offensive play-calling aside — we’ll come back to that — Lock accounted for the vast majority of the team’s offense. The quarterback had 153 yards, cut to 140 yards in the team totals when adding in sacks. The rushing attack had a measly 18 yards, 10 of which came on Lock’s two carries (Javonte Williams finished with 12 yards and Melvin Gordon with minus-4, both on seven carries each).
Lock completed 15 of 22 passing attempts, a line made worse by three drops and one failed sideline catch that Courtland Sutton is expected to make. The drop by Albert Okwuegbunam during the Broncos’ final drive of the game might be the most heartbreaking drop of the season.
Lock’s numbers spell out his worthiness and so does the eye test. How nice was it to see the Broncos take shots deep down the field? What about (mostly) attacking the sticks on third down? Denver’s offense looked intermittently competent, only to be sunk by an underperforming and underutilized rushing attack.
The Broncos, and by extension head coach Vic Fangio, got two things wrong heading into the season. Both were put under a spotlight against the Raiders.
Bridgewater was hand-picked to lead this offense in the most conservative way possible. Limit mistakes, make high-percentage throws, let receivers try and make plays. With the defensive talent on the roster, it’s not a bad idea on paper.
But offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur isn’t calling plays for football played on paper. When his offensive is put on the turf, it doesn’t work. The Broncos have converted on only 37.9% of third-down attempts, 23rd in the league. They’re also 23rd in scoring at 19.8 points per game, despite passing and rushing yardage totals in the middle of the pack.
Sunday definitively proved that Fangio was wrong about Shurmur and Bridgewater.
When Shurmur is forced away from Bridgewater, he’s more willing to take downfield shots with Lock. That’s good. What isn’t good is the uninspired and inconsistent rushing schemes that accompanied that offensive shift.
Against Las Vegas, which is 19th against the run, 11th against the pass, sixth in quarterback knockdowns and 11th in quarterback pressures, Shurmur opted to hand the ball off 14 times. Even worse, those carries were evenly split between Williams and Gordon, when it’s clear the former is the superior back. Gordon ended the day with negative yardage, which is inexcusable at the NFL level.
The Raiders did a better job attacking a defense’s weaknesses. They ran at the defense with an injury-plagued linebacker group and one of the best secondaries in the league. They had 36 minutes and 37 seconds of possession to Denver’s 23:23. If it weren’t for three great turnovers forced by Denver’s defense, this game might not have been close. Because of that stellar defense and some great throws by Lock, the Broncos had a chance to defeat the Raiders despite Shurmur.
Shurmur’s failures will send him out of Denver along with Fangio and Bridgewater. He’s likely tanked Lock’s career as well, although that remains to be seen. Any future success had by Lock will likely be had somewhere else.
If Lock can somehow rally this anemic offense to victories against the Chargers and Chiefs, a tall task in the best of circumstances, then perhaps something can be salvaged. The Broncos might even make the playoffs, which would be enough to save Fangio’s job.
After the debacle against the Raiders, it’s clear that Shurmur is on the way out, and he’s taking Bridgewater with him.
I’M NOT A BETTING MAN, BUT…
The Chargers are coming into this Week 17 matchup angry after a loss to the Texans. They’re getting back several of the players missing due to COVID-19 and as such are six-point favorites. The over/under sits at 45.5 points, relatively high for Broncos games, and the Broncos money line is +205.
