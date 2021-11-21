Franklin Barks, 3, scored the only touchdown in the Bulldogs' 49-7 loss to Lutheran in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 20. Barks is one of six seniors who graduate for Palisade.
The task in front of the Palisade High School football team Saturday was a tall one: Slow down undefeated Lutheran in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A playoffs.
That task was too much for the Bulldogs, who lost 49-7 to the Lions.
“I think we were trying to do too much and not giving our offense time to develop,” coach Joe Ramunno said.
Lutheran (12-0) entered the game having scored at least 46 points in all but one game this season. The Lions’ narrowest margin of victory was 21 points — in the season opener on Aug. 28. Including Saturday’s victory, Lutheran has outscored its opponents 626-88.
The game got out of hand quickly with the Lions scoring 42 points in the first quarter. Lutheran opened the game with an onside kick, which it recovered, then scored on the opening drive and never looked back.
Trailing 14-0 only 4 minutes into the game, the Bulldogs (9-3) tried to get their offense in gear, but a fumble gave the ball back to the Lions and they capitalized with a touchdown pass.
Two possessions later, trailing 28-0, Palisade turned the ball over on downs and Lutheran scored on the very next play — a 44-yard pass to Bryce Johnson, his second touchdown catch of the first quarter.
The Lions didn’t need a short field to score the final touchdown of the first quarter, a 69-yard pass from Clayton Jacobs to Joseph Ciccio to trigger the running clock.
After another Palisade fumble in the second quarter, Lutheran scored its final touchdown and led 49-0 at halftime.
“That’s how life is, sometimes,” Ramunno said. “I told the guys that you’re going to have these tough moments and you have to use it to be a better person, a better husband or a better dad.”
The Bulldogs’ touchdown came early in the third quarter when Malakhi Espinosa threw a swing pass to Franklin Barks.
Barks is one of six seniors who played their final game for the Bulldogs. He, Kevin Sjogren, Aaron Harris, Jacob Lee, Trustyn Miller and Lukas Woodward all made an impact for the team.
“It was a small class coming in but they played their hearts out. I love these guys,” Ramunno said.
Despite the loss, the cupboard is not bare for Palisade, with several key returners. Espinosa and two of the running backs, Phallen Salvati and Rhett Ward, will be back in 2022.
“We have a lot of hurt young men here,” Ramunno said from the team bus. “I told them that we have to relish this feeling and use it to light a fire in us for next season.”