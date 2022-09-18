Kira MacGill sprinted past Western Colorado’s Katie Doucette to win the Mountaineer Invite cross-country race Saturday in Gunnison.

MacGill edged Doucette by three-tenths of a second, finishing the 5-kilometer race in 18 minutes, 0.3 seconds, becoming the first CMU female cross-country runner to win an individual title since 2014. Doucette beat McGill in last year’s race in Gunnison by nearly 40 seconds.