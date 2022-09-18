Kira MacGill sprinted past Western Colorado’s Katie Doucette to win the Mountaineer Invite cross-country race Saturday in Gunnison.
MacGill edged Doucette by three-tenths of a second, finishing the 5-kilometer race in 18 minutes, 0.3 seconds, becoming the first CMU female cross-country runner to win an individual title since 2014. Doucette beat McGill in last year’s race in Gunnison by nearly 40 seconds.
The women’s team scored 39 points to finish behind Western, ranked seventh in the nation. The Mountaineers took second through sixth place to score 20 points.
Freshman Kendall White finished seventh in 19:13.9 and sophomore Alyssa Britton was 10th in 19:27.0.
In the men’s race, Ethan Abbs finished second in the 8-kilometer race in 26:04.5, with Tony Torres right behind in 26:06.3. Triston Charles was eighth in 26:22.2, helping the Mavericks place second behind No. 9 Western, which put five runners in the top eight, including winner Simon Kelati (25:59.0) and scored 23 points. CMU had 36 points.
Volleyball
With the return of Savannah Spitzer came the return of the front-line balance for Colorado Mesa, which swept New Mexico Highlands 25-17, 25-21, 25-15 in Las Vegas, N.M.
Spitzer missed last week’s match against Westminster with an injury, but was back on the front line this week and was one of four players with nine kills against Highlands.
She, Erin Curl, Sierra Hunt and Sydney Leffler dominated the net with Tye Wedhorn adding seven kills. Spitzer hit .467, with only two hitting errors in 15 swings, and CMU hit .248 for the match.
Wedhorn had only one hitting error and had two solo blocks and one assist, with Curl adding two more stuff blocks and an assisted block and making only three hitting errors.
Defensively, CMU (8-3, 3-1 RMAC) allowed Highlands (3-9, 0-4) to hit only .076, with 16 hitting errors in 105 attempts, with 24 kills.
The Mavericks led the entire first set, but fell behind early in the second. A kill by Curl tied it at 11-11 and CMU didn’t trail again, although the set was tied four more times, the last at 20-20, but Mesa won five of the final six points, with Hunt putting it away with back-to-back kills.
The third set was tied at 3-3, but Wedhorn and Hunt put balls away on back-to-back points and Kerstin Layman served an ace for a 6-3 and the Mavericks stayed in control, mixing hard attacks with tips over the block to keep Highlands guessing.
Layman finished with 21 digs and Sabrina VanDeList had 12 digs and 37 assists in the match that took less than 90 minutes. It was CMU’s third straight win and seventh three-set sweep of the season.
Triathlon
Shannon Feran won the overall and her age group in the Desert’s Edge Triathlon at Highline Lake State Park.
Feran finished the sprint triathlon in 1 hour, 8 minutes, 51.8 seconds, more than a minute ahead of runner up Paloma Suarez Davila, who won the 19-under age group in 1:10.02.8. Feran competed in the women’s 20-29 age group.
CMU claimed the top 10 places in the sprint race, with Nadine Klive third in 1:10.21.9, Josie Williams fifth (1:14.30.8) and Torin Lackmann sixth (1:14.55.1).
The sprint race drew 51 competitors for the 750-meter swim, 12.65-mile bike race and 5-kilometer run.
Casey Adams won the Olympic distance triathlon and the men’s 40-49 age group in 2:19.55.2. Sharon McDowell-Larsen was second overall and won the women’s 60-over division in 2:37.55.9.
Tennis
Lubbock Christian won the crucial doubles point for a 4-3 victory over the CMU men’s team in the Pueblo Duals.
The Mavericks got singles wins at No. 4, 5 and 6, with Jorge Abreu winning a first-set tiebreaker in a 7-6 (9-7), 6-0 win at No. 4. Henry Scheck and Jandre van Wyk won their matches in straight sets.
The women’s team also lost 4-3 to Lubbock Christian, but lost the top four singles matches after winning two of three doubles matches.
Makenna Livingston dropped a three-setter at No. 1, 6-2, 3-6, 10-5 and Paige Furin also lost a three-set match at No. 4, 2-6, 6-3, 10-8. Kristen Thomas won her No. 5 singles match and freshman Jane Steur won a third-set tiebreaker 5-7, 6-2, 10-7 at No. 6.
In their final dual, the women got the Mavericks’ only victory of the weekend, 6-1 over Fort Hays State.
Mesa swept the doubles and won all but the No. 3 singles match. Livingston and Steur won third-set tiebreakers at No. 1 and No. 6 singles, respectively.