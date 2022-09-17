Madris claimed by Tampa Bay SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Sep 17, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Former Colorado Mesa outfielder Bligh Madris, who made his Major League Baseball debut earlier this season with Pittsburgh, is now with the Tampa Bay Rays.Madris, who played 39 games with the Pirates, was designated for assignment on Tuesday, but on Friday was claimed off waivers by the Rays, and assigned to Triple-A Durham.Madris, who is on the Rays’ 40-man roster, was drafted by the Pirates in the ninth round in 2017. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Bligh Madris Major League Baseball Sport Debut Tampa Bay Rays Waiver Pirate Ray Rays Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you More from this section 0:54 Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Plan for David Bakhtiari Steelers park T.J. Watt on IR, sign LB off Titans' practice squad Hot seat? Fire building for these 5 CFB coaches Day Precip Temp Sat 1% 57° 76° Sat Saturday 76°/57° Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:57:32 AM Sunset: 07:19:22 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: SSE @ 11 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night A clear sky. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 0% 58° 87° Sun Sunday 87°/58° Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:58:26 AM Sunset: 07:17:44 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: S @ 13 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 0% 61° 88° Mon Monday 88°/61° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:59:21 AM Sunset: 07:16:07 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: SSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night Mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 51% 61° 80° Tue Tuesday 80°/61° Afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 51% Sunrise: 07:00:16 AM Sunset: 07:14:29 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 6 High Tuesday Night Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wed 90% 59° 72° Wed Wednesday 72°/59° Thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 90% Sunrise: 07:01:11 AM Sunset: 07:12:51 PM Humidity: 77% Wind: S @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Wednesday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Thu 73% 55° 73° Thu Thursday 73°/55° Mainly cloudy and rainy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 73% Sunrise: 07:02:07 AM Sunset: 07:11:13 PM Humidity: 73% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 24% 52° 75° Fri Friday 75°/52° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:03:02 AM Sunset: 07:09:35 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: SW @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business