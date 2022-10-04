Former Colorado Mesa outfielder Bligh Madris went from being cut by the Pittsburgh Pirates to the MVP of the Triple-A National Championship game in less than three weeks.
Madris had four hits and drove in four runs Sunday night in the Durham Bulls' 10-6 victory over the Reno Aces in the title game of the Triple-A playoffs.
On Saturday night, Madris had two hits and drove in four runs in the Bulls' 13-0 rout of Nashville to win the International League title, setting up the one-game championship against Reno, which won the Pacific Coast League title.
The championship series was played in Las Vegas, where Madris grew up, and he had about 50 family members and friends at the game.
“I was fired up,” Madris said in a story on the Minor League Baseball website. “I just know I'm a quality player. I'm happy I was able to help the team win and contribute to helping get to this point in the last couple of weeks.”
He singled in the first inning and doubled on a line shot off the glove of the Reno first baseman in the second, helping the Bulls take a 4-0 lead.
In the ninth inning, Madris drove in the tying run on a shot to the fence in right-center that just missed leaving the park. Four more runs came across in the top of the ninth, and Madris, playing left field, caught the final out of the game.
Madris, a ninth-round draft pick in 2017 who made his Major League Baseball debut earlier this season for the Pirates, was designated for assignment on Sept. 13 and claimed off waivers three days later by the Tampa Bay Rays, who sent him to Durham.
He played 10 games for the Bulls, hitting .317 with four home runs and 15 RBI to help Durham win the East Division of the International League.
Durham manager Brady Williams was happy to add Madris, who is on Tampa Bay's 40-man roster, to his lineup for the final push.
“I'm glad that (Pittsburgh) DFA'd him,” Williams told MiLB.com. “He's a really good player. And he's gotten to showcase his talents with us. We welcomed him with open arms and he's been a treat since he got in here.”