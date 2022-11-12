Dagan Rienks admits he questioned his decision to play college football more than once his freshman season.
Isaac Maestas remembers the challenge of staying awake in those early morning meetings five years ago.
But when facing the option of returning for their sixth season — their bonus “COVID” year of eligibility — or moving on after another coaching change, there was no doubt. They were all in.
“I think more times than not in the society we live in, a lot of kids take the easy way out,” said Maestas, a running back out of Palisade, one of 15 seniors playing in their final college game today. He and Rienks are two of only four players from their 2017 recruiting class still playing, along with kicker Lucas Ruiz Diaz and receiver Trey Windham. “I think for me and Dagan, it was important for us to kind of be those leaders, kind of set that standard to just grind through everything.
“As much chance as we’ve gone through, just seeing it through and showing kids that are looking up to us, the freshmen, just grind through it and it’ll all pay off.
“Maybe the record doesn’t show it this year but we’ve learned a lot of things just in life, football, in general.”
Rienks, a tight end out of Paonia, said it was important for him to help this coaching staff — the third in his career — establish the culture going forward.
“Family is a big part to both Issac and I, so staying in the area was important,” he said. “Not only for our family that’s in the area, but for our family that’s within the team. We didn’t want to just leave them or leave the program or the school, we had more work to do to kind of help this legacy grow.
“We don’t want to see Mesa go like this, we want to be part of the reason that these upcoming classes we have to be part of their success in the future.”
Both have overcome injuries, as most athletes face at some point during their careers, and laughed about their impressive bruises over the years. Maestas has been a starter and primary ball carrier, and the past couple of years has adjusted to a backup role.
“You’ve got to play your role sometimes,” he said. “I could play my role in many different ways, whether that’s being a starter, coming off the bench, being a leader when I’m not on the field. I did that a lot in the Chadron game when I wasn’t (on the field), I was encouraging the O-line because they needed some confidence. I’ve just seen it through and I’m proud of myself for that. I think that’s a big testament to the coaches we’ve had and kind of what we’ve become.”
They’re two of the players Miles Kochevar relied on to provide that kind of leadership in what was a rough first season for the Grand Valley native, who returned home to take over the program.
Maestas enters today’s game with 862 career rushing yards and 10 touchdowns and has caught 17 passes for another 102 yards. Seven of those catches have come this season.
Rienks has caught 73 passes for 984 yards and eight touchdowns — and the former prep quarterback is 2 for 2 passing in his career for 71 yards and one touchdown, which came against Fort Lewis when he hit quarterback Karst Hunter for a 16-yard score.
They talked about navigating the coaching changes — three head coaches and six offensive coordinators in as many seasons — but the biggest challenge in that was keeping the terminology straight from year to year.
They were both prominent players on their high school teams, and like most freshmen, had to adapt to the college and the demands that come with being a student-athlete.
“I still vividly remember fall camp our freshman year,” Rienks said, grinning. “I mean, for those 18 days or whatever, I questioned myself every night if it’s really what I wanted to do. Early mornings, late nights, but I’m happy I stuck it out and I think it was definitely grinding through that was the best decision I made.”
Maestas, too, recalled their first fall camp, but for a different reason.
“I remember my first fall camp, falling asleep in that meeting room over there, just like dozing off,” he said with a laugh. “Now I don’t (doze off) because we’ve been there, done that, but it’s cool to see the new freshmen doing it. It’s just been a journey.”
The journey for Rienks might not be over. His size (6-foot-6, 260 pounds), sure hands and blocking skills have drawn interest from NFL and other pro scouts, heady stuff for a kid from Paonia.
“I don’t know if you would have told me I’d have that opportunity when I came onto campus five, six years ago, whatever it was,” he said. “I mean, I was 17 years old, 60 pounds lighter and slower. And that first week I wasn’t sure I was even going to keep on going. The speed of the game at this level was a shock to me and I wasn’t really sure how I was going to adapt at that time. So I’ve come a long way and I’m excited to see where it takes me.”
Maestas, for one, will be keeping an eye on where football takes his longtime teammate.
“For me, I’m gonna be done after this, but it’s worth it for me (to see Rienks possibly play pro football). I’ve been there in his darkest days and his best days, so it makes it worth it for me,” he said. “One of my guys is doing it and being from a small town, you’ve got kids like little Vasily (Espindola, a local elementary school student who excels at football and whom Maestas has befriended), dudes like that have hope that they can do it and then looking up to us is awesome.”
Next week will be a bit of a shock when the alarm doesn’t go off sometime around 4:30 a.m. and they don’t have those early morning position meetings, followed by practice, classes, weights — and trips to the training room.
“It’s gonna be nice, but I’m going to miss it,” Maestas said. “It’s just gonna be weird, not getting up at 4:40, getting our coffee. It’s gonna be weird, having a lot of time on my hands. I’ll figure out some hobbies and do other things in my life. It’s definitely gonna be weird, bittersweet, and I’m going to miss it. It’s gonna hit me in the face next week.”
“I don’t know about Isaac, but I’m still gonna have my coffee in the morning,” Rienks quipped. “But yeah, my body is looking forward to a little bit of a rest, but I’ll be back in the weight room and start training again pretty shortly, but a break from the contact and everything will be nice. But life after football, I’m not really sure what to expect yet.”