Ryder Mancuso and Brett Rozman combined to make a solid battery for the Palisade High School baseball team this past spring, leading the Bulldogs to a No. 1 ranking and into the Class 4A state tournament.
They were recognized across the state for their seasons, both making the CHSAAnow.com Class 4A All-State first team, announced Wednesday.
Mancuso, who will play at CU-Colorado Springs next season, went 8-0 in 14 appearances his senior year, striking out 113 batters. He finished with a 2.85 ERA, throwing 68 2/3 innings. He hit .543, drove in 34 runs, hit 13 doubles and five home runs.
Rozman, a junior, hit .518 with a dozen home runs, 11 doubles, three triples and drove in 37 runs for the Bulldogs (24-4).
Seniors Aden Bevan, who hit .432 and drove in 38 runs for Palisade, and Melacio Perez, who hit .380 and was 7-0 with a 1.40 ERA and 64 strikeouts, made the Class 4A honorable mention team.
Parker Davis and Gage Wareham of Montrose and Austin Bowlen, Logan Gross and Gavin Peterson of Rifle also made the 4A honorable mention team.
Three Southwestern League players made the Class 5A honorable mention team, Central senior first baseman/pitcher Luke Brown, Fruita Monument senior pitcher/first baseman Cole Jones and Grand Junction freshman catcher/first baseman Will Applegate.
Jones hit .300 for the Wildcats and went 6-1 on the mound with a 3.66 ERA. He struck out 55 for Fruita (17-7), which won the SWL title with a 8-0 record but lost in the first round of the playoffs.
Brown hit .431 for Central (11-12) with 12 doubles and three triples, driving in 12 runs. Applegate hit .353 and drove in 11 runs for the Tigers (6-17).
North Fork senior Parker Pene made the Class 3A second team, with junior teammate Yandel Guereque on the honorable mention team. Senior Brendan Baier and juniors Braeden Sprout and Konner Workman of Delta were also on the honorable mention team.
In Class 2A, seniors Joey Hoerr of Cedaredge and Liam Deming of Meeker made the honorable mention team.