The corner office of the Maverick Center isn’t empty, even though Colorado Mesa doesn’t have an athletic director.
After the university and former AD Kimberly Miller parted ways, which was announced Jan. 4, CMU President John Marshall moved into that office, getting a feel for what the department needs for its next director.
That hire won’t happen quickly.
Instead, Marshall plans to appoint an interim AD, giving him, the staff and eventually, a search committee, time to formulate a job description and launch a search.
“I don’t know if I can get (an interim on board) as quickly (as I’d like), three, four weeks, but that’s kind of in my mind’s eye. I’d really like to try and get sort of this immediate assessment and conversations done in three or four weeks and see if we can find an interim,” Marshall said last Friday afternoon as he wrapped up a week of spending all of his on-campus time in the athletic office.
Until an interim AD is on board, he’ll split his days between his main office in Lowell Heiny Hall and the Maverick Center. With CMU on winter break until Monday, campus is a bit quieter than usual, giving Marshall a little more time to get more familiar with the day-to-day operations of athletics.
Ideally, Marshall said, he’d like someone with ties to CMU to step in to keep the department on track until a permanent athletic director is hired. He declined to speak about the departure of Miller, saying he has “a lot of affection and respect” for the former AD, who was on the job only six months.
“We are where we are,” Marshall said.
The coaches are immersed in their programs and meeting with Marshall as he gets a sense of what needs to be done during the current winter season, the fast-approaching spring season — practices began last week — and in the fall sports’ offseason, including the hectic national signing day on Feb. 1, with on-campus visits by recruits taking place.
Sharaya (Selsor) Cowan, a former women’s basketball All-American who works in the human resources department at CMU, has been temporarily assigned to help Marshall assess the needs of the athletic department, and former volleyball player Ara Norwood, who works in the marketing department, is filling in as needed.
Miller hired three assistant athletic directors during her short tenure, and Marshall is talking with them about their plans.
“We’re having those conversations, doing a check-in where everybody’s at, how are you doing, what are you thinking about things,” Marshall said, “recognizing transitions are hard and some of them were hired by Kim. … If somebody says, I really signed up because she was the right one, OK, no harm, no foul. We’ll have to work through that over the next few weeks.”
He’s giving the rest of the department time to process another change at the top of the administrative team before discussing characteristics the coaches desire in the next athletic director.
“They want somebody who’s going to listen, they want somebody who’s going to be invested in people, they want somebody who’s organized in those systems and is a good decision-maker and all those kinds of things that are maybe givens, but beyond that, we’ll just have to listen and kind of absorb a whole lot of different perspectives,” he said.
“We’ve got coaches who have seen a number of ADs, so we’ll be able to listen and say, OK, what are the common threads that have been helpful to you, and aspirational? If you can draw it up from scratch, what are the things maybe that can be added to continue to grow and get better?”
It’s a daunting job, with 26 intercollegiate sports, the most of any school in the RMAC and among the most of any of the 313 Division II members. Regis and New Mexico Highlands offer 12 NCAA sports, the fewest of any conference member, with Adams State second to CMU with 19.
The AD also oversees a half-dozen competitive club sports, as well as sports performance (athletic training, strength and conditioning) and operations (facilities and events, sports information, transportation).
Marshall is open to looking at traditional athletic directors or possibly someone with a business background, as some universities have hired.
“We’ve seen other places where you bring in a talented executive that maybe the athletics part is what they’re learning,” Marshall said. “The people management and people leading is the part they know, right? So you maybe envision a non-traditional candidate if they either knew us or really was a very talented leader that maybe had to learn the athletic part. The reality is, if they know the athletics but they don’t have those other components, that isn’t going to work, either.
“We’ve got amazing coaches and great kids. We’ve got the right model, I’m convinced of that. We’ve just gotta find the right person.”