It took three tries, but Taylor Wagner finally convinced Mariah Martin to become a Maverick.
It’ll only be for one season, but the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball coach will take it.
“She brings a different element that we haven’t had for a long time,” Wagner said of the graduate transfer who will start at point guard. “I think she’s gonna have a great year.”
The move will allow Dani Turner to move back to her more natural spot as a shooting guard, a move she’s eager for.
“Oh, yeah,” she said, nodding. “I’m excited to have the last season as a Mav. It’s going to be a special one for all the seniors, but especially having been out the last half of the season (last year). It’s been awhile since I played the game, so I’m excited to get back out there.”
Martin, a 5-foot-6 grad transfer from Westminster, was first recruited by Wagner when she was in high school. She signed with Dixie State, and after two years, decided to transfer. Again, Wagner was in on her recruitment, but she elected to stay in Utah and move to Westminster.
With athletes getting a bonus year of eligibility because of the COVID-shortened season, Martin entered the transfer portal for grad school and her final year of basketball.
Wagner finally won her over.
“They’ve always been the team to beat,” she said of facing the Mavericks the past four years. “Whenever we were going to play Mesa, we had our best practices, probably had our best games against them because they’re always the No. 1 team to beat. But coming into the system, it’s been fun learning all the plays and the new defense and all that stuff. It’s been different, but a good different.”
The Mavericks, picked by the RMAC coaches to finish second behind Colorado School of Mines this season, return three starters from last season. Turner played in only 13 games last season, averaging 12.5 points coming off her All-America season of 2019-20. Forward Kelsey Siemons averaged 8.4 points and 6 rebounds, with 46 blocked shots in 22 games — she has 148 in her career. Sophie Anderson, the Mavs’ top defender and rebounder (5.6) from the wing, looked to score more last season, and that could take some pressure off Turner and Martin.
Kylynn Rigsby and Sierra McNicol graduated and decided not to take their bonus seasons, and Natalie Bartle transferred to Nebraska-Omaha.
It’s a relatively young team, with five seniors/grad students, one junior, 6-1 forward Monica Brooks, who is more comfortable in her second year in the program, and 11 freshmen. Only two of those were on the roster last season, guards Sophie Hadad, who came off the bench before a knee injury late in the season, and Sara Geddes, who redshirted after ACL surgery.
The opening weekend will be a challenge, facing Texas-Permian Basin and West Texas A&M in the Crossover Challenge in Canyon, Texas.
“It’ll test us for sure, and that’s what I want to see,” Wagner said. “Those first two games are going to be really important for us, on the road, playing Texas teams that are in the Lone Star (Conference). I’m anxious to see how we respond and what we’ve got. I feel like we’ve got a great team, but the seniors are going to have to carry us early.”
That’s where Martin comes in. She’s been the starting point guard at her previous two schools, logging all but two or three minutes of game time and averaging about 13 points a game. She has 378 career assists and 78 steals entering her final season.
“Mariah’s done a great job coming in and picking everything up really quickly,” Wagner said. “Her IQ is really high; you tell her one thing and she knows it, so that’s fun to have a point guard who’s going to be out there and be a great quarterback for us. She not only involves herself but will get everybody else easy shots.”
Martin said she now understands what she was trying to defend the past four years.
“When we planned to play Mesa we would never try to scout for their plays because they have too many,” she said. “It’s more of a personnel game. Now that I’m here and running the plays, I’m like, ‘Yeah, there’s no way we would have been able to even scout for one of the plays, because there’s so many options and looks off every play.’ ”