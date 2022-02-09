Mariah Martin and Dani Turner combined for 54 points, outscoring New Mexico Highlands’ entire team, in Colorado Mesa’s 82-53 runaway victory Tuesday in Las Vegas, N.M.
The Mavericks’ backcourt duo was unstoppable, especially in transition, with Turner shooting 50% from the field (9 of 18) and making three of four 3-pointers, and Martin shooting 60% (12 of 20). They also combined to go 9 for 9 from the free-throw line in the Mavericks’ fifth straight victory.
“They really got whatever they wanted,” CMU coach Taylor Wagner. “Early on we wanted them to attack and get some easy buckets, and they did that pretty much whole game. Dani hit a couple 3s against that zone and got us going. When they’re on, they’re hard to guard.”
From the time Sophie Anderson hit a 3-pointer off the opening tip, the Mavericks (17-4, 12-4 RMAC) were in control of the game, which was postponed from Jan. 1 because of COVID protocols.
“I didn’t like our energy early, but we got it going and we were definitely able to score the ball,” Wagner said. “I think their zone slowed us down just a little bit in the first half, but we’re happy to get a win and now it’s on to the next one (tonight at CU-Colorado Springs, followed by Friday’s game at Adams State).”
Highlands (5-17, 2-14) briefly took a one-point lead in the opening minute of the second quarter against CMU’s reserves, but the Mavericks responded with a 10-0 run when the starters returned, and outscored Highlands 26-11 in the quarter to go up 43-24 on a buzzer-beating layup by Kelsey Siemons.
As a team, the Mavericks shot 42% from the field and went 13 of 14 at the free-throw line. They attacked the paint against the smaller Cowgirls, scoring 42 points in the paint, and had 11 second-chance points off 10 offensive rebounds.
Defensively, CMU, which is tied for fourth place in the conference with Metro State, allowed Highlands to shoot 29.9% and 20% from the 3-point line.
Against the Highlands zone, the key was rebounding and getting into transition, with Martin driving for layups, or dishing to teammates for open shots. Martin had nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals. Monica Brooks went inside for nine points and grabbed six defensive boards, with Kelsey Siemons scoring four points, but getting eight rebounds, with two assists and one blocked shot.
“We were able to get stuff in transition as well,” Wagner said. “One thing we talked about with their zone was let’s push it and get it down there before they can set up in their defense.”