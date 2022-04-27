Jayvin Martinez has been a rock for the Central High School baseball team this season with his steady arm.
The junior is a four-tool pitcher who prides himself in his pitch location, baseball IQ and ability to get the batter out by any means necessary.
“I like to work the ball down and try to get groundouts and fly outs,” Martinez said. “If the strikeouts come, they come. But I let my defense work for me.”
In Central’s 3-2 win over Grand Junction on Tuesday, Martinez retired the Tigers using all of the above. He struck out four batters, allowed five hits and walked only two in a complete-game performance.
Martinez fell in love with baseball when he first signed up for tee ball as a kid. Now, he’s a student of the game.
“I’m always watching, thinking. If I’m playing third base, I’m watching for where I need to throw the ball in certain situations,” Martinez said. “If the ball is hit to my left side, I’m going first. But if there’s a runner on second, it’s a backhand going to third. I’m always thinking of situations like that. You always gotta be thinking about the game.”
While Martinez is reliable on the corner, Central coach Chuck Yost has leaned on him on the mound.
Martinez has logged 27 innings as a junior, compared to 23 in his sophomore season. His velocity isn’t off the charts but has still managed 21 strikeouts to only 10 walks. He has also thrown only two wild pitches and hit one batter.
“He can throw four different pitches for strikes to keep guys off-balance and gets ground-ball outs and fly-ball outs. When he can keep the ball down and get those off-speed pitches in the zone, he can be pretty successful,” Yost said. “He has pitched well all season for us but he found that confidence in his fourth pitch. It’s huge at this level to have a guy who is confident to go out there and throw strikes. Now you throw in the fact he’s confident to throw off-speed pitches and some fastballs.”
Martinez’s movement stymied the Tigers at Canyon View Park.
Two batters struck out looking, and plenty of others only managed a softly hit grounder or popped out. After scoring its second run in the bottom of the third inning, Grand Junction sent no more than four batters to the plate in an inning through the rest of the game.
Martinez was also responsible for each of Central’s (7-10, 1-4 Southwestern League) three runs.
He stepped up to the plate in the top of the third inning with two on and two out. He sent a 1-2 pitch to right field that scored Luke Brown and Alex Taylor. Ryland Nostrand then walked and Martinez advanced to third on a wild pitch. Nostrand attempted to steal but found himself in a rundown. He distracted the infielders long enough so Martinez could slide head-first across the plate before Nostrand was tagged out.
“After the first inning, I could see that if I kept that up it would be a good game,” Martinez said. “We’ve been in a little bit of a slump but now I can feel us climbing back up. Our energy is different. We’re talking a lot in the dugout, we’re lifting each other up.”
While Central ended its four-game losing streak, Grand Junction (5-12, 2-3 SWL) has now dropped two straight.
The Tigers showed a lot of promise, particularly at the top of the lineup.
Kaden Manchester drew a leadoff walk and later scored when Will Applegate, the No. 4 hitter, hit a ground-rule double that was one strong gust of wind away from a home run. Applegate later brought Colton Romero home with a sacrifice fly.
But the lineup was cold through the rest of the game.
Coach Will Dixon said the Tigers are capable of much more, but he still saw positives from his two sophomore pitchers, Brett Woytek and Steve Lyman, the latter of whom threw two scoreless innings.
“I think we had great pitching and played solid defense, we just gotta work on our offensive approach,” Dixon said. “We’re just trying to get a little bit better each day.”
Palisade 11, Rifle 1: The Bulldogs bounced back from a loss with two home runs and a one-hit gem from starting pitcher Ryder Mancuso.
Rifle (11-4, 5-3 Western Slope League) was shut out after the first inning.
Mancuso struck out 11 of the 24 batters he faced and walked five. Melecio Perez came in to close out the game and retired each of the three batters he faced, striking out one.
Perez also hit a home run as did Brett Rozman, who was 4 for 4 with two runs and two RBI. Aidan Bevan was 2 for 3 with three runs and three RBI.