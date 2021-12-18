Mariah Martin was already a 94.5% free-throw shooter before Friday night.
She upped that to 96.4% after her record-setting night not only from the line, but the field, making all 18 free throw attempts and scoring a career-high 33 points in Colorado Mesa’s 79-69 victory over Adams State at Brownson Arena.
The 18 free throws broke the CMU program record and raised her season totals to 53 of 55 — she’s made 34 in a row since she missed her final attempt against Colorado Christian on Dec. 4.
It wasn’t pretty, with the Mavericks building a 12-point lead in the second quarter, but seeing that cushion disappear in the second half.
The Grizzlies (4-6, 2-3 RMAC) used full-court pressure to get the Mavericks sped up once they crossed midcourt. Colorado Mesa, though, attacked the basket relentlessly, led by Martin, who attempted only one 3-pointer (she made it) and a handful of mid-range jumpers. When she did attack, she drew 15 fouls, and only one of her free throw attempts was even close to missing, but after hitting the back of the rim, it bounced off the glass and back in.
On top of Martin’s big scoring night, she dished out seven assists, had six rebounds, one blocked shot, one steal and only three turnovers in nearly 38 minutes of playing time.
Sophie Hadad gave the Mavericks a lift at the end of the first quarter, drilling a half-court 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 24-18 lead, and the Mavericks were up nine, 42-33, at the half, with Martin hitting a pair of free throws with four seconds remaining.
At that point, Martin had 19 points and she wasn’t close to being done.
The graduate transfer point guard scored 32 points when she was at Westminster College.
Her backcourt running mate, Dani Turner finished with 24 points, taking over in the second half when the Mavericks sputtered. Adams State had cut the lead to one, 59-58, in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, but Turner buried a 3-pointer, Martin added two free throws and a jumper and Turner a baseline jumper. Turner then drew a foul on a break for two free throws, but on the other end was called for a foul on a defensive rebound.
Just after that, Martin whistled a pretty no-look pass through the lane to Turner on the baseline, who hit the layup and drew the foul. Her three-point play put the Mavericks up 72-65 with 2:50 left.
Kelsey Siemons finished with eight points, six rebounds and blocked three shots for the Mavericks (9-1, 4-1), with Sophie Anderson grabbing 10 rebounds. Hadad played her best game since returning from last season’s knee injury, with eight points and hitting two of three from the 3-point line.
The Mavericks, who have a crucial game tonight against No. 23 CSU-Pueblo at Brownson, shot 43% from the field, hit one-third of their 3-pointers and, thanks to Martin’s numbers, outscored the Grizzlies 24-8 at the line.