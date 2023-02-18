Cedaredge’s Ethan Toothaker, left, controls Dominick Cuccinelli of St. Mary’s on Friday night in the 150-pound semifinal match at the state tournament in Denver. Toothaker lost 5-3, part of an 0-4 night for the Bruins in the semifinals.
Cedaredge's Tayton Nelson prepares to battle Buena Vista's Caleb Camp in the 126-pound semifinals at the state tournament in Denver.
Cedaredge's Ethan Hice tries to escape during the 120-pound semifinal match Friday at the state tournament in Denver.
Cedaredge's Ethan Hice, left, battles during the 120-pound semifinal match Friday at the state tournament in Denver.
Olathe's Lynessia Duran, bottom, tries to escape during the 235-pound semifinal match Friday at the state tournament in Denver.
Olathe's Lynessia Duran, bottom, tries to escape during the 235-pound semifinal match Friday at the state tournament in Denver.
Olathe's Lynessia Duran, left, during the 235-pound semifinal match Friday at the state tournament in Denver.
North Fork's Charlie Miller, bottom, tries to escape Friday night during the 138-pound semifinal match at the state tournament in Denver.
Cedaredge's Landon Martin battles Friday night during the 132-pound semifinal match at the state tournament in Denver.
Cedaredge's Landon Martin, left, battles Friday night during the 132-pound semifinal match at the state tournament in Denver.
DENVER — More often than not, the more aggressive wrestler in the first period goes on to win the match.
That mentality isn’t bulletproof, but it’s carried Meeker wrestler Abe Maupin into the Class 2A 144-pound state championship match after he scored two victories at Ball Arena on Friday.
The senior plowed through his quarterfinal opponent, Sedgwick County/Fleming’s Jack Bornholt, with a pin in 1 minute, 11 seconds.
His aggressive mindset really played out in his semifinal win over Dayspring Christian’s Logan Clark, which ended in a 11-4 decision with Maupin controlling the pace from start to finish.
“I really just go into every match trying to be aggressive,” he said. “If you can control the match early, you usually win.”
Maupin’s first takedown resulted in a loud thud on the mat that drew cheers from a large, yellow-clad section of Meeker fans. The power, control and aggression continued late into the third period, when the strap on Clark’s headgear became damaged after a particularly physical scrap.
Now, Maupin will look to carry his success into the championship match against Byer’s Lain Yapoujian, the top-seeded wrestler in the bracket with a 32-2 record. Still, the 38-8 Meeker grappler said he’ll wrestle the way he always does, and that he’s happy to be competing on the state’s biggest stage.
“Last year, I didn’t even place at state,” Maupin said. “I’ve been working all through the summer and the season for this. It’s great to be back here and it feels good to win.”
Maupin isn’t the only Meeker wrestler who will compete for an individual title.
Cade Blunt advanced to the 165-pound championship after a pair of lopsided victories. In the quarterfinals, he notched a pin against Sedgwick County/Fleming’s Grant Statz in 2:41. For the semifinals, he built an early lead and cruised to an 8-3 decision over Mancos grappler Ayden Mathews.
Heavyweight Tanner Musser pinned Wray’s Jackson Bledsoe at 3:13 to advance to the final. It was his second pin of the day and third of the tournament.
At 215 pounds, defending state champ Judd Harvey had a two-point takedown to win his semifinal against Wray’s Tavery Chappell by sudden victory.
Other Meeker wrestlers will compete for third place. Trae Kennedy lost his 132-pound semifinal match on a takedown in the final moments and will look to bounce back. Connor Blunt, too, lost in the final of his 165-pound in the final moments when he was pinned in 5:58.
The combined team success has the Cowboys in the top 5 of the 2A team standings and within striking distance on the final.
Cedaredge sits just outside the top 5 and has four wrestlers competing for third place. Ethan Hice, Tayton Nelson, Landon Martin and Ethan Toothaker all lost in the semifinals Friday night.
North Fork’s Charlie Miller also lost in the semifinals when he was pinned by Wray’s undefeated 138-pounder Brady Collins.